I finally got myself settled down and settled in at 3 a.m. and decided to catch up on the news of the day. The station I was watching eventually broke away for a “do nothing for 30 seconds” calming commercial. It was kind of a new wrinkle as commercials go.
This unique commercial was an invitation to do nothing but sit back, relax and get lost in the calming, tranquil sound of rain peacefully falling through a forest for the 30 seconds that followed.
It was a welcomed pause to simply drift away in my mind without leaving my comforts. I began thinking about three longtime Waverly businessmen who had just recently passed away in Waverly. In Dave Gade, Gary (Bix) Bixler and Steve Darrah, Waverly has lost three stellar citizens this year, and each a “star performer” in their own right.
I was never one to make a point of comparing one person to another, but as I consider these three, to appreciate their similarities is as natural as the calming rain that brought me here. They each had great families, they each had so many friends, they each had a “precious stone” to offer our community, and they each are greatly missed. The common thread that exists between them is easy to see. I find it appropriate to let truth weave it’s web through the laurels they share between them.
I lose my breath when I think of the spouses, the families and friends in realizing that time won’t pause for anyone’s broken heart. Still, they’ll continue on as they know they must, taking the lead from the whispered voices that guide them. There’ll be those days with no sunshine and those nights long and lonely, as they pay the tuition for having loved sincerely from the heart. Like ships at the mercy of a storm they’ll eventually see the lighthouse in the harbor piercing through the dense fog. For that light, that love, is the only beacon stronger than death and the only bridge to cross to eternity.
Through this whispered prayer, let fond memories be the proof that lost loved ones are never really gone, they’re only gone from sight.
David, Bix and Steve ... though their flames have dimmed and lost their glow, they made a real difference in this town and in the lives they’ve touched. That is the real, true testament of success.
Though they came to me in “30 seconds of calm,” they’ll stay here for the rest of my life.