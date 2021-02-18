It was a life of hell for this ambitious teenager confined to lying flat on my back in a hospital bed. The days turned into weeks as I became a “twice-over” prisoner.
In the one jail cell I was confined to a hospital room, while in the other cell, I was trapped inside of my own severely broken body. With a dozen different doctors and as many nurses, I never had to worry about getting too much rest.
I began every day with a knock at my door at 7 o’clock in the morning, with the same guy asking if I would like to buy the Des Moines Register. I didn’t know the guy, never met him, never even seen him, but I hated him. It was all I could do to struggle to see a TV set, much less read a newspaper. I couldn’t even turn the page if I wanted to. I couldn’t speak, so I was unable to tell him I didn’t want a paper. Eventually he would just knock on the next door in the hallway.
Once every hour, a nurse would stick a suction hose in my trachea hole in my neck. The hole was my only means of breathing and survival. My nasal bones were crushed closed and my jaw was wired down so it was critical that my only airway remain clear and open. The nurse would suction out any mucus buildup that could possibly block the hole in my throat. That was a process that had me gagging terribly every time she performed that task.
Nurses were continually checking my pulse, temperature, blood pressure, and such. When it came to breakfast, lunch, and dinner, I can’t say the food was bad at all, as my meals consisted of an intravenous feeding. Twice a day a nurse would water-jet my teeth that were wired together and loose in my mouth. The pulsating water was meant to stimulate my gums, I was told.
Having your jaws wired together is a horrible experience. Whenever I had to sneeze, I held my palm tight to my mouth. I had the sensation that my loose teeth would fly out of my mouth with a good, hard sneeze. Truthfully however, any pressure would have exhausted through the trachea in my neck, much like a porpoise.
Simple things like yawning with wired jaws was a first-class bummer as well. When I felt a yawn coming on, I held my fist under my lower jaw to keep it from pulling and separating from my upper jaw.
I get a little sensitive about discussing the catheter that was inserted so I could urinate at will. That too was extremely painful. I remember writing to my mom and asking her if I had venereal disease because of the burn I was experiencing. As I think about it now, she probably wondered why a 16-year-old would ask such a question. I guess it falls into the same category as all of the times I wrote to her asking for beer. She may have been getting the impression that her Christian boy wasn’t living up to expectations. In my condition I had no interest or desire to “flower” my written words with anything but truth.
As time went by and I slowly began to heal, I recall my dad explaining that I had to try to drink fluids from a small glass and that the doctors wanted to wean me off of intravenous feeding. I was given a heavy, glass cup of grape juice as my first trial run.
I really wasn’t in the mood for this experiment. I was shaky, and couldn’t accurately find my mouth. As I got the cup close to my mouth, I misjudged a bit and smacked the glass into my loose teeth. I was instantly furious and threw the grape juice across the hospital room. It wasn’t one of my shining moments but I just wasn’t ready at the time.
Eventually, I mastered the art of drinking from a glass and as a matter of fact, when Thanksgiving came, the nurses gave me the juice from a turkey to suck through a straw. I wasn’t concerned about calories back then as I was 6 feet tall and down to 119 pounds. I could have hidden behind a bottle of beer but they wouldn’t give me one.
Life sucked as bad as the turkey juice through a straw but I tried not to complain, in view of the alternative.