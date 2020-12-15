I was sure I already knew the answer but I called my mom the other night to discuss a Christmas get-together this year. My mother Char, sister Rhonada, and brother Jeff, all live in the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area so getting together means Sue and I travel there to keep it simple. This whole COVID pandemic has made a major difference in all things simple so it was decided we must all request the presence of our absence and stay home for safety this year. It's sad it should be that way but we all decided we'll play "catch up" when this pandemic has ended.
During the conversation my mom said she was hoping we could all get together and build a "snowman family" in the Churchyard at the end of her street. Now, building a snowman was something I haven't done for a while, much less a whole family of them. It was getting late so I told her goodnight and that I would call in a few days. I kept thinking how this pandemic wouldn't even allow a family to get together to build a snowman. It's been a tough year for everyone.
I grabbed a bottle of water from the fridge, turned the TV down low and got stretched out on the couch, all the while picturing a "snowman family" in a churchyard. So many different visions of churches and snowmen went through my mind.
My mom, sister, brother and myself, all met at the churchyard by my mom's house on Christmas Eve. The snow had been falling heavy and wet for the last several hours. It was the perfect kind of snow for building a snowman. We were all dressed warm for the part, with boots, gloves, and hats. Between the four of us we had all of the "fixins" to build a snowman or two. I brought a large bag of assorted black buttons, Rhonada brought all kinds of old hats, Jeff brought a few different scarves, and mom brought the carrot sticks. We were set and determined to build a "snowman family," for as long as we could stand the cold.
Behind the Church was a large open lot with trees. The lot was softly lit with a table and three chairs not far from inside the gate. At that point it was settled, we would make three snowmen, one for each chair. We got busy rolling snow, lifting, stacking, and piling the cold, wet, snow mounds on the chairs and against the table. Jeff and I did the heavy work while Mom and Rhonada made the faces, installed the arms, and dressed them with the hats and scarves. Half in being sentimental, and the other half being funny, I took a stick and wrote "Greg" on one snowman, "Frank" on the other, and "Dad/Dalton" on the third one. Every Christmas our table has had three empty chairs after losing those three several years ago. I explained to my mom and siblings that our family was now complete with all seven of us together again in the Churchyard.
It only took a couple of hours to build all three snowmen but that was long enough for the cold to set in. We decided to warm up at Mom's house and return the next night for a more formal viewing when we were warm and could spend time. We all exited through the gate and I latched it behind me. As soon as I latched the gate, Christmas songs began playing and the three snowmen jumped up and came alive. It was crazy! They began dancing, laughing, and throwing snowballs at each other. Greg and Frank ganged up on Dad and pummeled him with snowballs. He didn't have a chance. The four of us couldn't believe what was happening.
I opened the gate so we could join them but when I opened it everything stopped and returned back to three still snowmen sitting in their chairs. I immediately closed the gate and it all went crazy again. The loud Christmas music, the laughing, and throwing snowballs at each other. When I opened it, it all stopped. The four of us decided to leave the gate closed and just let them have their fun, uninterrupted. When we turned to leave, the three snowmen, that is, my Dad and two brothers came to the fence. Dad said to us in his soft voice, "go now you guys and don't look back. Know that we love and miss you. Understand we'll all be together again one day and that goodbye doesn't mean forever." The three snowmen told us goodbye and Merry Christmas and we did the same with them.
As we turned to go, I wedged a limb in the gate so it couldn't open. We couldn't resist one last look as the three of them laughed and threw snowballs at each other. They were having so much fun together. As we turned to go, the four of us yelled out that one last final goodbye.
Suddenly, I awoke from a bottle of water pouring all over my chest. I was a mess. What just happened here? My mom told me earlier she wanted all of us to get together and build a "snowman family" in the Church yard. She'll never believe me when I tell her we've already been there and done that.