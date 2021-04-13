I really don’t consider myself a pessimistic person by any stretch, but I do tend to over-evaluate the negative in any given situation. I’ve had enough negative things happen in my life that it just comes naturally, I guess.
Where I’m concerned, thinking the worst always seems to fit the best. I make this claim in general terms: My negative analyzing isn’t always 100% proof positive. I do have in my possession that one case in point where it all went wrong and I was way off the rails in my consideration of the worst possible scenario.
It was a beautiful, summer Sunday afternoon and I was walking down the colorful, exposed aggregate sidewalk in the local park. I could hear the neighborhood kids laughing while playing softball on the ball diamond just ahead. My “slate” was clean and I had nothing but time on my hands. I didn’t have anything better to do at the time, so I thought I would check out our future, professional ball players in action.
The portion of the park where the ball diamond was had a chain link fence surrounding the field. As I walked along the fence, I strummed my fingers across the links, creating rhythmic variations of pleasing musical tones. The tune reminded me of when I was once a kid in the park, when I used to pin cards on the spokes of my bicycle wheels with clothespins. I’ve never been able to fathom that transition from being a kid to a middle-aged, well, I should say, the old buzzard I am now.
As I watched the kids playing ball, I noticed up ahead a youngster sitting against the fence and not playing with the others. I immediately became suspicious, as I knew the student and knew he wasn’t quite suited for ball games. He was much heavier than the others and likely wasn’t considered to be a good ball player. I was aware he grew up without a father in the household, and he wasn’t afforded the typical lifestyle pleasures that most all kids experience.
As I got closer to him, I could see he was just closing his phone and he must have called someone for help. I could see he was crying. The other kids must have been picking on him and wouldn’t let him play with them. Though I didn’t let it show, I was angry this could happen. Children can be so mean at times and unaware of the lasting hurt their words and actions can cause.
I approached him on the opposite side of the fence and knelt down to his level. He wiped his eyes fast and furious as if he wasn’t crying, though I could see otherwise. Careful not to embarrass him, I asked why he wasn’t playing ball with the others. He said he was, but he stopped to make a phone call. I asked him if the kids were all playing nice and treating him all right. He said they were. I was confused and wondering if he was afraid to tell me the truth, that maybe the kids wouldn’t allow him to play with them. He was crying for a reason and I figured he was afraid to tell me of any bullying that may have occurred.
I asked him one last question as to why he needed to make a phone call? “I called my mom,” he said. “She had a doctor’s appointment today, and she just found out that she is cancer free.”
He turned and ran back to the game. I stood up and watched as he joined his teammates. They all huddled around him close. Apparently, he told his friends the good news – that his mom was cancer free – because they all yelled out and smothered him with close, warm hugs.
I walked away contemplating how that group of youngsters gave me quite an education. After imagining all of those negative things how they were treating that young man, they showed me the bright and shiny reality. Right about then, his world was filled with red balloons and carnival tunes, with his friends there to share in his excitement.