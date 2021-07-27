First of two parts.
I don’t often think about a paint job after I’ve finished it. I figure they are usually hard enough the first time, I don’t need to think about it after it’s done. It just so happens this one particular paint job keeps revisiting me.
Back in August of 2003, we were hired to paint the Bernie Smith/ Gruben home on Lover’s Lane by the new owner. We were to strip all the wallpaper, which was probably five layers thick. It was quite a project as some of the ceilings were even wallpapered. We managed to strip the wallpaper down to the last room, the master bedroom. As I was peeling and scraping on one of the master bedroom walls, I noticed what appeared to be a handwritten note under the wallpaper on the bare plaster wall. I carefully removed the paper, so I didn’t disturb the note in any way. With the wall completely stripped and cleaned, I read the note: “This house was papered by Wally Zahn.” The date was included. I wish I could recall the date, but I remember it being August around 1946. Wally Zahn wrote that note almost 60 years prior. That was fascinating to me. Who would have thought that note would have ever been seen again? I immediately went to my phone book and checked to see if Wally had a listed number. I wasn’t sure if he was even still living. He had a listed phone number in the current book, which was exciting, however when I dialed his number, it was no longer in service. That was a “let down” and had me thinking I may never be able to share my discovery that he left 60 years prior.
I made some additional phone calls to people I thought might know Wally. As it turned out, he was still alive and living at the Eichhorn House in Waverly. Though I really didn’t know much about Wally, I knew he was a man after my own heart. Like myself, Wally was a painter most of his life.
After learning of his whereabouts, I decided to give him a visit that night. I wanted to meet him and share the fact that I discovered the hidden prize he placed on the wall decades ago.
I found Wally sitting in a wheelchair in the Common section watching TV. I introduced myself by telling him we had a common thread in that we were both painters. I told him I remembered his store on main street back when I was a young teen. I asked him if he remembered wallpapering the old Gruben, Bernie Smith house. He said he remembered it very well. He told me he charged $700 to paper the home back then. I told Wally that I wanted him to know I found a note he had written on the wall before he papered it. I explained that it was dated and signed by him back in the mid-40s. He was quite familiar with the note. He said on every wallpaper job he religiously dates and signs the wall before installing the new paper. It was a sort of his own personal trademark “time capsule,” that may or may not be opened in the future. He was pleased to hear that I found his note and more so, that I was able to track him down to share it with him.
Wally was an interesting man and I was comfortable hanging around and visiting with him a while. I’ve always remembered that two weeks after our first and only visit, Wally passed away. I was so glad I was able to connect with him.