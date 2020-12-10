Anyone who knows me knows that I have always had trouble sleeping. I can’t explain why that is but I can share from experience, it makes for a long night. Tonight, I decided to do something different. I armed myself with a pen, a yellow note pad, the TV remote, and aimed myself in the direction of the couch. I thought I would make a diary of sorts of the evenings news while most people are sleeping soundly. I have this feeling of so much to say but unable to find the words to say it. Tonight’s diary may help that.
This world is in trouble, to say the least. I’m hearing words like lies, fraud, misconceptions, damage to our democracy and fake news. Hundreds of thousands are filing unemployment each week, COVID-19 disease is at our doorsteps, and our friends-particularly the elderly are dying from it. The latest prediction is that soon, 2,000 citizens a day will die from COVID-19. A vaccine is on the way, but it’s only as good as the vaccination rates.
Bombs are flying in other countries, Biden won the election while Trump files lawsuits, Trump supporters believe in Trump, Biden supporters believe in Biden. The CDC begs people to wear masks while some believe it’s against their civil rights. There are mile-long lines of cars backed up waiting to get food for their families. Some states are shut down, others only partially. A large percentage of restaurants will likely never open again but the stock market is touching record highs.
Hearts are broken, faith is fractured, friendships are on the rocks, and the ability to make a living is crumbling down. She loves him, he loves another while the other ... loves somebody else. Good Lord, where are we going here? Is there no one out there with a reason to smile anymore?
I was able to withstand the news until I heard the one commercial break that sat me up at attention. It was the mention of the “Suicide Prevention Hotline.” It hit me cold that this could be the end result in all of this. The truth is, there are people that can’t take all of this bad news. They just can’t make the “8 seconds in the saddle.” Sadness, depression and anxiety bathes their every waking minute. It hurts to know that someone could be trapped in the eye of a storm and unable to escape.
I’m not a doctor by any means, but after hearing all of this negative news tonight, this diary is going to start fighting fire with fire. It’s time to break open the “white-out” and start making the bad news “be-gone” and touch on some positives.
Open the shades and let the spirit shine in with daybreak as the morning sun brightens the newborn day. Sit on the porch and seek out the magic waiting in an evening sunset. How about a fond memory to take you to better days? Maybe absorbing the laughter of children playing in the park will turn it all around. Allow your imagination to take you to places you’ve never even been before. Maybe a glass of wine while playing an old song will make it all real again.
It’s easy to overlook our most basic everyday attributes. We have our health, our family and friends, and if you’re reading this, you have time on your side as well. Everyone needs a reason to get out of bed so try to give yourself a reason or a purpose each day.
Never forget, you are a hero in someone’s eyes! Further, try and remember that “living the good life” isn’t necessarily found in someone else’s life. To define “the good life” to me, is a life with purpose that contributes in some way.
After another long night, daybreak has come calling, so to my Thursday night diary, enough is too much for one night.
WRITER’S NOTE: If you happen to be someone that needs help right now, let go of the stone that’s pulling you down and make the call...1-800-273-8255.