It was something to look forward to, having my jaws unwired, but in all reality, it was just another let down.
When the wires finally came off, the benefit was precious little, I still couldn’t open my mouth. I didn’t realize that muscles shrink to the position they are in for extended periods of time. I had to repeatedly try and stretch my mouth open as hard as I could for as long as I could. No pizza or steak for me for a while yet.
My life was just one let down after another, and the same could be said when my dad starting using that frightening six-letter word around me. He began using that nasty word “school.” I simply wasn’t willing to listen to that kind of language in my presence. The accident happened in November of my 11th-grade year, and we were heading into February, therefore I believed it to be reasonable to quit school. As a matter of fact, I had no intention of returning to school.
President Bush used the line “Not going to do it” when it came to raising taxes, but I used that same line decades earlier when it came to going back to school. I should have had that line patented. I diplomatically explained to my dad that I’m “not going to do it,” and my words were met with a sound objection. I objected to his objection, but his objection was much more persuasive. I was overruled. He told me I was going to school if he had to carry me to every class. Dad’s position was as solid as Gibraltar, so I had to face another “let down” and face returning to school.
By February, I was able to walk without my four-legged cane and able to open my mouth a little bit to eat softer foods. I still had my arm in a sling and still had large metal braces on my teeth. The trachea scar on my neck was fluorescent pink and looked like a bright “kissing hickey.” I just told my classmates that’s what it was and that my nurses liked me ... really well.
I was terribly self-conscious about my appearance and didn’t like being seen in that condition. I had the constant feeling of being stared at or talked about in school. I hated school and looking back now, I’m sure Principal Mike Bock would have appreciated the presence of my absence as well. I did enjoy PE class, but I was not allowed to take that class anymore. I went and told Coach Button personally. He totally understood. Just another “let down” added to the list.
It may seem odd what a person remembers over the years but I recall classmate Mark Reinhardt stopping me in the hall to welcome me back. In some strange way, I needed to hear that from someone. A couple of times while hobbling to school, Sherri Darrah picked me up in her Mustang to take me to school – a subtle reminder that I still didn’t have my license. A couple of times, Steve Mishler, an upper classmate, picked me up in his Olds Cutlass as well. School just wasn’t for me, but I managed to keep a chair warm all the way to my senior year diploma anyway.
Somewhere in the month of February, I decided I had waited long enough to get my license. I removed the sling from my broken arm and carried my arm as inconspicuously as possible into the police station. I took the written test by placing my arm on my knee as I filled out the questions. I passed that hurdle. If I would have had to drive with an officer, I would have been sunk. I couldn’t carry my arm and drive at the same time. Fortunately, I didn’t have to drive with an officer, so I left the police station higher than a dime store kite. I had my license. I was able to purchase from my parents, a low miles ‘67 Impala, so all of the sudden, life was good.
February was a good month for me, with the exception of returning to school. I got my license, my car and returned back to work at Bob’s Standard. I did have to return to the hospital for one night, however. I had to be put under and have the doctor force my mouth open while I was asleep. Apparently, he needed to stretch those jaw muscles more than I could while awake. That procedure was a success as well.