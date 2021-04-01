It’s probably been close to 15 years ago by now that I joined Facebook. I thought joining Facebook would be a neat way to find old classmates and friends I haven’t seen since I was a kid. I’ve lived in so many different towns, and more specifically, gone to so many different schools, that I believed it would be fun to find those long-lost classmates again.
It seemed to me this whole Facebook concept was a page right out of the Jetsons cartoon. I’ve befriended many of people over the years that I assumed I’d never see or hear from again. Maybe a friend in third grade in Peoria, Illinois, I haven’t seen in 55 years, or friends in Britt, Iowa, where I went to elementary school. I’d feel a bit guilty if I didn’t include my Maynard friends where I went to junior high as well.
Facebook is particularly valuable when it comes to keeping track of your family, like uncles, aunts and cousins that live in faraway places. It’s precious stuff, watching friends and family grow older, if only in photographs on Facebook. For so many people it’s the only way.
I have to be honest, however: The glow of Facebook has somewhat lost its luster – at least for me, anyway. It seems like the value in Facebook has morphed away from its original intention. Particularly as it relates to politics and especially in the Trump presidency. All too often I read on Facebook that friends are angry at each other for their respective choices of party. I can’t remember it ever being this way before. No one has ever had to wonder about my choices; I’ve always made that perfectly clear. I don’t care for politicians in general.
By choice, I’ve sort of gravitated away from Facebook, other than a quick glance occasionally. Very seldom do I offer input, other than a “Happy Birthday” on the timeline of someone’s birthday. I do “offer up” if I’m contacted directly about something or other.
You know what they say, “never say never,” because in all of my growing disillusion with Facebook, I ran across a “post” that Dan Benschoter submitted that I really found interesting. Apparently, he ran across a collection of old newspapers from the early 1970s. Now, that is material I can relate to. Dan posted competing ads from the Fred’s Super Value and Jack and Jill stores back in ‘72.
I read where a large bag of chips was 39 cents and a 12- pack of beer was $1.50. My goodness, for $1.89, I was good for two days, as long as the beer wasn’t Grain Belt. I see where Braunschweiger was 49 cents a tube. I was really saving money there, that was 49 cents I didn’t have to spend. My appetite didn’t call for Braunschweiger.
As a part of his newspaper collection, Dan posted the W-SR senior class pictures of ‘73. I remember most of those students back in ‘73, and it was a fun challenge trying to guess their names today as seniors back then.
Reading the material Dan recently posted on Facebook had me reflecting on the way Facebook started out to be years ago. I was reminded of the words to an old song in an old cartoon I used to watch years ago, “Meet George Jetson, and his boy Elroy, daughter Judy, Jane his wife!”