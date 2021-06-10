The sun rose with another Memorial Day weekend gracing the calendar. It was a beautiful day, but just being above ground was reason enough to celebrate.
I was struggling a bit getting into the festive mood with a 3-acre yard that needed mowing. To add insult to injury, I had two 5-gallon gas cans that were as empty as my desire to mow the lawn to begin with. I got past it figuring, if this is as bad as the weekend is going to get, I could live with a date to the local gas station.
I got to the station without incident, and topping off a couple of gas cans was uneventful, so I went in to make payment. Just before I got to the door, I happened by a car load of friends from the high school Class of 1975.
That class meant something to me because that was the graduating class I barely graduated from. In the car was Randy Miller, Jay Dana, and Marv Kuker, and I had a suspicion their heads were headed for a headache before the day was done. It’s funny how you can go years without seeing someone and when you do, you just take right up where you left off the last time you visited.
We left high school as teenagers and seemingly, with the press of a fast-forward button, we were facing each other pushing our mid-60s. We’ve all got gray in our hair, service stripes on our foreheads, and age in our eyes, but our voices have still remained the same. All things considered, when you think about it, we’re the lucky ones, I guess. We all spoke fast, as if to fill in the empty spaces that the last 46 years has made a mirage of.
Staying true to form of the past, I began listing some of the classmates we’ve lost since graduation. It seems that list is gaining weight every year now. I made mention of losing about 10% of the class by now but I learned through the three of them that the list is closer to 15%. I remember having about 175 students in the class, so to have lost 15%, we must have lost about 26 students by now.
We caught up as fast and furious as possible but our conversation was doomed to be short-lived. None of us had the pleasure of a can of beer in our hands at the time. I don’t want to speak for everyone, but It’s pretty hard for the Class of ‘75 to travel too deep into conversation without a can of beer in hand. It was time to pay for the gas and move my truck anyway. I did my best to leave them laughing as we parted ways.
On the way home the song “Mandy” was playing on my oldies channel and found myself back at high school reliving some of those old familiar memories. That final graduation day, we threw our “mortarboard” caps in the air and with unrealized tunnel vision, scattered into a wide-open world with no boundaries. We parted ways with a last farewell, all the while knowing that final day would eventually come and go.
It was good seeing Jay, Randy and Marv again, for classmates always have that certain bond. In retrospect, it seems so unreal to me. We knew as teens we’d eventually leave school and have to grow up. We had no way of knowing that we’d leave school and so soon grow old.