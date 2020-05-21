I think it’s fair to say that back in the 60s and 70s for most of us teenagers the music of the time was our strongest weakness.
When it came to school, the music on the radio was my education. I was a bit different than most however, when I listened to the songs I listened to the words as well as the tune. I needed to know the story the song was telling. Needless to say the hard rock, or acid rock songs were of no interest to me. Just the simple ballads with a simple story to tell.
I’ll never forget the band Creedence Clearwater Revival and their vast catalogue of hit songs. They were a band that started in ‘68 and ended in ‘72. But why? Why would such an enormous talent cease to exist at the top of their mountain?
Back in the 70s we didn’t have the technology to do any type of investigating as to why they broke up. It “bugged” me for years not understanding what in the world happened. And further,
I always wondered why John Fogerty, the lead singer and writer of the songs, stopped singing his own songs for years. As I previously mentioned, we didn’t have the technology to find out then but we have it now. Believing that most everyone my age knows and enjoyed CCR songs I decided to dig deep and put some issues to bed if only in my own mind.
In 1959, John Fogerty and his two school friends, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford, formed an instrumental trio band called The Blue Velvets in California. The three boys were all 14 years old. John’s older brother Tom, a singer in his own right decided to join the band permanently in 1963. The four of them spent the next several years releasing unsuccessful records on the Scorpion Label while performing in central and northern California.
In the formative days the older of the group, Tom Fogerty, led the band and encouraged the younger ones to think of their music as a viable career. As the talents progressed it was John who entirely took over the band as the lead singer, lead writer, and ultimately the lead visionary.
Soon after, their record label made them change their name to the Golliwags, of which the band members despised. Other problems lay is store for the band as both John and Doug Clifford were drafted in ‘66.
It wasn’t until late ‘67 that the band was able to re-group and re-sign with Fantasy Records. In doing so the band changed its name to Creedence Clearwater Revival. Creedence was taken from the first name of Tom Fogerty’s best friend, Clearwater was taken from an Olympia beer commercial, and Revival was considered the re-birth of the band’s youthful ambitions.
Their 1968 debut album, “CCR” was a modest seller at first with its standout track called “Suzie Q,” a cover version of the ‘57 Dale Hawkins hit. The song went on to reach No. 11 on the charts.
They followed with a smash hit written by John, “Proud Mary,” that went on to become No. 2 on the charts. And so began the release of phenomenal hits, one every 90 days and most all written by John. Hits like “Born On The Bayou,” “Green River,” “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” “Lodi,” “Sweet Hitchhiker” and “Fortunate Son” to name a few. A group of four Californians with a “swamp rock, bayou” sound.
John was considered the manager of the band and it was believed by the others that John was unqualified to manage the band professionally and that he had led them into a bad contract with Fantasy Records. Pressure mounted between the band members.
In 1971, brother Tom Fogerty quit the band. The other two members demanded that they have more say in the next album. They wanted to write and perform the songs.
John was at the end of his patience and decided to let Cook and Clifford (believing they’d fail) have their respective input. The next, and last album was called “Mardi Gras.” As predicted, the album failed miserably and John quit the band. On Oct. 16, 1972, Creedence Clearwater officially disbanded.
In four short years, Creedence Clearwater released 29 hit singles, seven studio albums, and three live albums. Though enjoying several No. 2 hits, they never had a No. 1 single in the U.S. They did however, have two No. 1 albums.
In 1990, Tom Fogerty died from AIDS, in which he received from a blood transfusion in the hospital. The two brothers never reconciled their differences.
In 1993, CCR was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. John refused to play at the ceremony with the other two band members.
To this day, the three remaining band members do not speak. Stu Cook and Doug Clifford travel about playing in their band, CCR Revisited, while John Fogerty continues to play as a successful solo artist.
P.S.: John Fogerty/CCR sold their music catalog to Fantasy Records. When John released his first solo album in 1973, Fantasy Records sued John for sounding like himself on the Creedence albums. The suit tied him up for years, but he eventually won and was legally allowed to sound like himself.