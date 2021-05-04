I turned off the highway into the church parking lot to attend Dale Clewell’s last farewell service. It came as no surprise that I had to search hard for an available parking space. I did eventually find a distant space in the “back 40” of the lot.
So many memories of Dale crossed my mind that I was unable to share, as I walked alone to the lengthy line that extended outside of the church door. I thought about all of the different kinds of people sharing this world, those that break and those that bend, but Dale was his own individual kind.
He was never without with a plan. He was direct, serious kind, when he needed to be, but never without finding the humor in any given situation. He could have a sunny disposition in a thunderstorm, as was obvious with the smile that never seemed to leave his face.
I entered the church and like the parking lot, I found what was probably the only empty seat left. While listening to his service, I looked around at all the friends that came to pay their last respects. They were there from every position in society, every walk of life. I thought how special it is to have touched the lives of so many different kinds of people and even greater, they wanted him and his family to know it.
Dale’s accomplishments in this life have filled a Wednesday morning church, and I couldn’t help but feel that kind of success he leaves behind. Success doesn’t measure any taller.
Pastor Ron spoke of the fact Dale worked hard and played hard in equal and proper balance.
I knew he worked hard, but I can also attest to the “playing hard” part as well. I experienced the proof, by way of an early morning headache or two over the years. He enjoyed his motorcycles, snowmobiles and truck pulling. He had painted on the side of his “pulling” truck the words, “Special Delivery.”
Lord, we have no right that he should stay here with us. Just as Your own Son, Jesus, was delivered to You, Dale will be arriving to Heaven on the wings of an Angel and designated, “Special Delivery.”