The other night, I was visiting with Terry Scrivner and enjoying that time to catch up. I kept him on the phone long enough for the operator to throw a penalty flag down in the middle of my room. Our conversation reminded me of the old days, but at the same time reminded me of standing in line at the store in Waverly last week.
I was standing in line at the supermarket when I heard two young ladies visiting with each other. They were hard to follow as they were using terms and words that didn’t seem to fit in their conversation. They did seem to understand each other, though. They were saying things like “peace-out,” and "TMI," which I figured meant too much info, and apparently the party they went to was a “buzz kill.” I deduced that buzz kill meant boring. What the heck is going on with this young generation? I don’t think they know the happening of what’s cool. It was my generation of the ’60s and ’70s that had the true, lay-it-down, far-out, come-to- grips lingo.
We had the proper terms for every happening in the old days for sure, and if they don’t believe that, they just ain’t got a clue. Everything that was anything to us teens had something to do with our wheels. Some of us would soup-up our “rides” with that little extra spinach, for more muscle. There was nothing like burning your tires when you left the lights on the main drag. There was just something about lighting up your tires and doing a burnout when the “tree” turned green. Obviously, if you wanted to “whip some doughnuts,” or maybe “lay some J’s,” you’d have to book to a parking lot where you had more freedom to do so. As long as you were careful and calculating, you wouldn’t smooch a light pole and have your wheels end up in the boneyard. I think Wendell Kramer might remember one of my ”not so careful and calculating moments” in a local parking lot. It was boneyard city for my wheels.
If you fancied drag racing, your goal was to “blow the doors off of your opponent.” It had to be a fair race with nobody “red-lighting,” though. I learned that from Mike Hunemiller when I first got my license. I remember Jim McKenzie knowing all about “s--- like that” as well. I never had the nerve to run them off for “pink slips,” though.
It was every teenager’s dream to get beyond the school week and maybe take a date to the local “Passion Pit.” Lon Peterson can speak intelligently about the Passion Pit, as he ran the local drive-in theatre back then. The stories he could tell may not belong in a local newspaper, so I’ll just get the low-down, skinny, in the flesh, ASAP. If you were unfortunate enough to go to the Passion Pit alone, this was a real bummer and it sucked to be you that night.
In those days with the school week behind us, we lived for, and got our kicks from those weekend “keggers.” I think Joe McCumber might remember some of those gigs of long ago. Those weekend “kegger pardues” were the scene back then. What a blast! Very seldom was there ever a downer at a kegger pardue, but if you were ever caught necking with another man’s “main squeeze,” this would be considered a downer. You would immediately have to “beat-feet” or get your feet beat. Mike Kemming gave me that “low down” as a pardue pointer when we worked at Bob’s Standard as teens. He cited from the rules and regulations of proper pardue etiquette as it related in strict accordance to the Hoyle Journal of “Pardue and You.” I always tried to “maintain” with the main squeezes but that’s not to say I wasn’t “rubbernecking” to the slightest tad. I was still a typical, American, red-blooded, brohanski with really good eyesight.
If ever somebody was hanging close, taking your space, and breathing your air, when you were trying to “throw sparks” with your squeeze, you’d have to give them the old, shoofly treatment and tell them to flake off, be-gone, and get out of your life. If the hint wasn’t taken, more drastic measures were taken, such as telling them to put an egg in their shoe and beat it.
If ever the pardue was a drag or downer, that was a no-thing because we’d just cut out, leave the scene, catch a 12-pounder and travel the gravel. Life was far out to the max in those days. We had the best tunes, the best wheels, the best frauleins, and the dustiest parched lips for whatever barley fluid-ounces suited your buds. If this younger generation can’t fall in line with that, Steve Dilger would tell them to “drop down and give him five on the spot.” There wasn’t nothing hard to dig about what we were putting down back then. Our language was no-nonsense, to the point and easy to digest. That’s more than what I can say for the off- the-wall, no sprechen sie lingo of this new generation. Truthfully, I just don’t give a hang for their dang slang.