It’s quite possible a lot of people my age have never heard of or don’t remember country star Hoyt Axton.
Hoyt was more of a songwriter than a performer. I remember him being on the Hee Haw show a lot in the late ‘60s. He was famous for the songs he wrote for the band Three Dog Night such as “Joy To The World,” the Jeremiah was a bullfrog song. He also wrote “Never Been To Spain,” as well as “The Pusher” for the “Easy Rider” soundtrack.
After you figure out who Hoyt Axton is, forget I mentioned his name, for just like in his song, “he always had a mighty fine wine,” Hoyt also had a mighty fine Mom. This is going to be a story about Hoyt’s mother, Mae Axton.
I’ve lately boasted about my memory on the meaning of songs and lyrics, so I thought it was time I put my pencil where my mouth is.
Mae Boren Axton was known in the music industry as the “Queen Mother of Nashville” in the mid-1950s. Having been credited for writing over 200 country songs, for decades, Mae used her Nashville music influence to promote and contribute to the success of dozens of musical careers, including Mel Tillis, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Eddy Arnold, Tanya Tucker and Blake Shelton, to name a few.
All of the years of Mae Axton’s contributions and accomplishments to popular music were dwarfed by one singular artist and one particular song that few people are aware Mae had anything to do with. In early 1955, after hearing Elvis Presley perform, Mae determined to interview Elvis on her radio show to garner him further recognition to the public.
As a result of the interview, Mae arranged to have Elvis sign with RCA Victor records in late 1955. RCA purchased the rights to Elvis for $35,000 from Sam Phillips’ Sun Records. To date, that was the most money ever paid for the rights to an artist. This was before Colonel Tom Parker managed Elvis.
The night before the radio interview with Elvis, Mae read a newspaper story in the Miami Herald about a lonely man who committed suicide by jumping from a hotel window. In his shirt pocket was a suicide note that simply read, “I walk a lonely street.”
Mae shared that column with songwriter Tommy Durden, believing she had the inspiration to write a song about the suicide. Mae believed at the end of his “lonely street” should be a place called Heartbreak Hotel. Mae believed this would be perfect as Elvis’s first hit song for RCA Records. At the interview with Elvis the next day, she told him she was in the process of writing his first hit song for RCA and the rest is history, as they say. Mae wrote the words to Heartbreak Hotel and Tommy Durden wrote the music.
On Jan. 27, 1956, Elvis released the song on the RCA label. As Mae promised, it was a major hit and began the career of an unknown artist, young Elvis Presley.
In 1997, at the age of 82 years old, Mae Axton drowned in her hot tub in her home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, after having a heart attack. She was a legend in the Nashville music scene and respected by all.
Well, since my baby left me;
I found a new place to dwell;
It’s down at the end of Lonely Street;
At Heartbreak Hotel;
Where I’ll be so lonely, baby;
I’ll be so lonely, I could die.
(“Heartbreak Hotel,” written by Mae Axton, performed by Elvis Presley, 1956)