I must have had a wheelbarrow full of half-considered thoughts that followed me into my bed last night.
The night dreams I had weren’t typical for me, but have shared my day since the beginning of another cold-water morning. Somewhere deep in my sleep, I was awakened to the reality that our clocks are only wound but one time, and for myself, the clock was chiming out in the 11th hour.
I was given that one last chance, a free pass to pull a rabbit from the hat and take that one more bite of the glowing, red apple. My life has always played out in a pace just shy of the speed of sound and that sound, I’ve never slowed enough to listen to.
I sat alone on a park bench and watched a lonely leaf twisting, turning and slowly drifting downward to the ground. It was still very much alive in desire, to touch the heart of even those whose eyes were blind. It fell at my feet still reaching, still pleading, to have its beauty realized. The first to fall with nothing more to say, nothing more to offer. All others to follow will wither and fade away, for the season and all of its glory was changing before my very eyes.
Was it just as well my eyes have been blind for so long? In my dream, it was with my ears that I was able to see and with only my heart, that I could listen. I could hear a single snowflake fall from the sky. Like the leaf, it quivered and flickered downward, softly floating as if to take an entire season to touch the ground. A snowflake with equal desire, to light the eyes of a child and turn our earthly rags into a pure, Angel’s gown of white. It too, descends in despair, for its life will be short and only measured in degrees.
The snowflake fell gently onto the withered leaf in a marriage that brought a sympathetic, lemon scented rain. I left my bench and with outstretched arms, I slowly walked through the gentle rain to absorb every drop I could pilfer from the cloudless, sunny, sky. Once again, another season, another spring, came to life and all things deceased were reborn into a life bathed in reflections on earth’s palette of colorful brush strokes.
The rain instantly ceased and my hair, my clothes, and my skin, were completely dry. The trees, the grass and the flowers were all reawakened with purpose. Young birds filled the morning sky, fish jumping from the passing river and squirrels were climbing the walnut trees.
Off in the distance, I could hear the muffled, subtle, echoes of dogs barking across the gently rolling hills. Such beautiful songs of everyday life. Year in and year out, the seasons have come and gone while I was there as a witness, but never once noticed. Such simple everyday treasures of life to enjoy, while I remained the blind man in the bleachers.
I was brought to and shown, that one last 11th hour chance for that last bite of the glowing red apple. They say it’s never too late to take that chance and use that time. Could it be that I’m too late in learning that the only remaining time I have left to spend must be borrowed from that same clock ... that’s only wound but one time?