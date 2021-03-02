I was down to the last few days before I could be released to go home and finish recuperating. I would, barring any unforeseen problems, be home for Christmas. It's hard to believe that those last few days took as long as the last 47 years it took for me to tell this story. Somehow those days drug on forever but the years flew by fast.
The day finally arrived when I was free at last. My parents came to load up my various belongings, like cards, letters, flowers and such. As if I hadn't had enough, there was one last "inner" issue I had yet to resolve.
Somehow, there was the sadness of leaving all my nurses that meticulously cared for me the last two months. As bad as my life was in those weeks, I managed to piece together a "rent-free" room in my heart for those ladies. For the long time I spent "walking the wire," they were my safety net below me. For that, I had to face the sadness of leaving the hospital and my nurses.
The doctors supplied me with a pair of scissors I was to wear around my neck at all times. Only when I slept was I to remove those scissors. In the event I was to get sick and regurgitate someone in the room was to immediately take the scissors and cut the wires that held my jaw closed. The concern was that I could choke or suffocate to death if I regurgitated with a closed mouth. Though I was homeward bound, I still had a long road of healing to do at home.
I was placed in a wheelchair and rolled down the halls to our car outside. When we got outside, I was never forewarned that breathing the cold air into my repaired nasal passages would be a problem. The pain of breathing the cold air into my nose was enormous and dreadful. It was like being sucker punched hard in the nose without warning but I did my best to compensate.
I was placed into the back seat where I could lay down for the trip home. That half-hour trip was long and hard and I just wanted to lay on the couch at home. It's amazing how such simple things can mean so much. When we got home my dad carried me in the house to the couch. My late brother, Frank and his friend, the late, Dave Briner were the first two people I saw and visited with.
I spent the next several weeks listening to Neil Diamond albums, resting, and wishing I could get back to work at Bob's Standard.
I shared a bedroom in the lower level with Frank, and I recall never going to bed until he did. I didn't want to be alone. It was always dark in the bedroom and I couldn't take the darkness. It wasn't that I was afraid of the dark, it was more that I was afraid of what I was going to start remembering about the accident. Eventually, I had to move upstairs to my younger brother's bedroom, the bedroom beside my parents. My younger brothers were taught how to cut my jaw wires if need be.
My parents and I made our numerous trips back and forth to the various doctor's offices in Waterloo for my checkups. In one of the appointments in January, the doctor said that in my next appointment in a week he would remove the wires that secured my jaw. That next week was a long one, but after listening to my Neil Diamond songs repeatedly that week, my appointment finally came.
On the way down to the doctor's office that following week (knowing my wires would be removed) my parents picked on me all the way about being able to open my mouth and eat pizzas, steaks and the like. It was uplifting knowing after all that time I could open my mouth again.
After examination from the doctor and as was the case so many times for me, it was a letdown. The doctor said he wanted to wait one more week before unwiring my jaw, another "sucker punch" I didn't expect. It was a long, sad, ride home that day. I knew my parents were hurting badly from making fun of me for being able to eat, all the while expecting the wires would come off.
It was another long, hard week, but after serving that sentence, the wires finally did come off. What I didn't realize is the jaw muscles shrink to the size they were in for so long, so I still couldn't open my mouth at all. With the wires off, I had other "unexpected" hurdles yet to conquer. I had to work on opening my mouth, and much worse, to add insult the list of injuries, my dad made mention of me returning to school in the near future.