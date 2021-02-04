In the first part of this story, I explained that I was 15 years old in a hospital bed from a car accident in 1973. My body was badly broken, and I was in critical condition.
My left arm was broken in two pieces, so I was placed on a mobile bed and taken to get my hair washed first and then on to have my arm fixed. On the way to the wash room, two nurses were arguing with one another.
At the concrete block wash room one of the nurses pushed my bed in as fast as she could and began fist fighting with the other nurse. My bed hit the block walls like a pinball in a pinball machine. The impact of the wall was severely painful to my broken bones. The one nurse left and the other washed my hair as I moaned as quietly as I could. She dried me off and we were off to get my arm fixed.
I was covered warm with dry blankets as she pushed me down the various hallways on the way to the hospital room where the doctor was going to fix my arm. I was in extreme pain and in that timeframe, I was not allowed pain medicine because of the head trauma I experienced in the accident. There was a fear I would slip back into unconsciousness with using pain meds.
I couldn’t speak, but I darn sure wasn’t going to tell the doctor that I just bounced off the washroom walls anyway. I was afraid Nurse “Iron Dukes” would seek revenge on me if I did.
The nurse pushed my bed in the location where the doctor ordered. The doctor came over and locked all four wheels on the bed. I had no idea what was about to happen.
He cut the wrap off of my left arm and X-rayed it. This doctor never, ever said a word; he just went about his work, with me always wondering what was going to happen next.
He walked over, grabbed my wrist and began pulling as hard as he could on my arm. I could feel the muscle stretch and the bones separate. I was moaning loudly in pain. He then shoved my arm bones together. The pain was incredible.
He kept repeating that process and then squeezing my bones to see if they were together. A different doctor noticed my predicament and came over and stood by my bed. He instructed me to put my good arm around his stomach and when the other doctor yanked and pulled my arm, I was to squeeze his stomach as hard as I could. He stood there and allowed me to squeeze him hard while the other doctor pushed, pulled, yanked and squeezed my arm bones for the next half hour.
As the bones banged against each other, the pain was unbearable. Eventually, he finished setting my arm and placed a cast on it. When he was done, he X-rayed it again. He walked over to the X-ray light, tossed the photo onto the light and shook his head “No.”
He never said a word. He walked over and cut the cast off. I was helpless and scared. I couldn’t take any more pain. My mom was in the room, crying as she watched on. With the cast off, the other doctor came over and once again, I put my good arm around his stomach as I went through the whole procedure of pushing, pulling and squeezing as I lay helpless. I was in such critical condition and in so much pain, my mind left my body.
As he yanked and pulled, I dreamed I was in Vietnam being tortured, and at 16 years old, I didn’t understand why or how I got there. I didn’t do anything to this man torturing me. I was truly alone and afraid in Vietnam with nothing making any sense.
Eventually, the doctor finished setting my arm and I came back to the reality of a hospital bed. Once again, he put a cast on my arm, once again X-rayed it, and once again tossed the picture up to the lights.
I was in severe pain as I struggled to see what was happening. He then, once again, shook his head no. I knew what I was in for all over again. He came over to me, sat on a stool, and explained that the bones were broken so fast, so clean, and so smooth, that when connected they just slip side by side.
He said he could no longer continue this process anymore. He told me he was going to have to put a “nail” in the bones.
A lot of things went through my mind. To a teenager, a nail meant grabbing a hammer and a nail and nailing the bones together. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case.
He explained he would have to put me to sleep (I liked that) and drill a hole in my shoulder and pound a stainless-steel rod down through the bone marrow of each broken half so the two bones would stay in place and not slip apart.
At that point, I was wheeled back to my room and placed into my own bed until my arm surgery was scheduled. I was never so happy, and found my comfort just being in my own bed again.
Story will be continued in Part 4.