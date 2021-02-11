In Part 1 of this series, I reflected on a car accident that left me hospitalized in 1973. With a broken body, I was taken to get a shower in a concrete block wash stall.
Two nurses got into a fight and my mobile bed was pushed hard into the washroom, where my body was ricocheted off the block walls. I believe that process was a breach of nurses protocol.
Part 2 was a summary of my doctor’s attempt at trying to set my broken arm bones. After many attempts (without pain medication) of pulling, pushing and shoving the broken bones, they wouldn’t stay in place. The bones were broken so fast, smooth and clean, they repeatedly slipped side by side after several attempts of casting my arm. It was determined I needed surgery to “nail or pin” the two broken halves together.
When the nurses came, my mom told me she would be in the waiting room until the operation was finished. I was no stranger to a team of nurses coming to my bedside with a separate mobile bed.
They would pull on my sheets and drag me from one bed to another. It was a painful process with the many broken bones I had, but I was anxious to get my arm fixed. For several days, my broken arm bones had been rubbing side by side and I hated that feeling. I was ready for the repair knowing I was going to be put asleep for the operation.
They wheeled me down to the operating room where I was prepped for arm surgery. The doctor explained that they’d be drilling a hole in the top of my shoulder and pushing or pounding a stainless steel rod down through both halves of my humerus bone, the bone from my shoulder to my elbow.
The doctor then administered the sleeping anesthetic into my wrist and asked me to start counting down from 100. I’ve had 18 operations and the lowest number I can recall saying consciously is 92.
I awoke with my head hanging over the edge of the bed and my swollen eyes were smeared with Vaseline. Unable to speak, I began moaning as loud as I could. The pain was fierce. I thought setting my bones awake was bad but this was pain I have never experienced in my life. It was the most white hot, yet freezing cold feeling that pounded with every beat of my heart. If there was a positive to the pain, at least I couldn’t feel the pain of my other broken bones at the time.
When I was deemed ready to travel, I was once again returned to my own room in my own bed. As horrible as I felt, I found my comfort there.
The doctor checked on me everyday for the next several days. At that point I was allowed to have “hypos,” a needle injected pain medicine every four hours. Needless to say, I made sure I got my six “hypos” a day. I remember waking up just to order another one.
After several days, the bone doctor wanted me to try to get up from bed and walk to him. It was all I could do to slide over to the edge of the bed and lower my legs to the floor. I was extremely weak.
When I had my bearings and upright on two feet, I took one step and my lower body began swinging wildly and uncontrollably. The doctor screamed for me to lay down. He swore loudly. I’ve never heard a doctor swear before. I was very scared of what was happening to my body.
He yelled out that my pelvis was broken. The way my pelvis was swinging, I could have put Elvis to shame. They never would have shown my moves on the Ed Sullivan show, that’s for sure. The doctor rang the nurses and told them to X-ray me from my head to my toes.
Once again, the nurses came to drag me to my mobile bed for X-rays. After all of that painful ordeal I was taken back to my bed in my own room. Later that day, the doctor came to my room to inform me and my mom that aside from the obvious broken bones, my pelvis was broken in two places, and both of my collar bones were also broken as well.
One could argue that should have already been determined, but In fairness, the doctors (12 of them) were more focused on life saving measures at the time. I was just happy my arm bones weren’t rubbing together anymore, coupled with the fact I was allowed to have hypo pain medication.
I don’t remember what that opioid was, but I remember I could dream pleasant dreams without even falling asleep... an adult dose of what I needed at the time.