The four of us were wide-eyed and in the middle of that point in life we thought a person would want to be. All of us with a driver’s license and all but one six months out of high school.
Freedom was real and no longer just a word in a folk song and we were staring it down like the innate curiosity of a house cat. I can’t say if any of us had a care to reckon with but if we did, we never let it show. Back then, if life gave us a lemon, we’d make vodka sours.
It was back in the winter of '75 that me, Wendell Kramer, Steve Dilger and John Bohlen decided to run our snowmobiles from Shell Rock down the river to Cedar Falls. The definition of winter wasn’t determined by the calendar back then, rather it was more about the snow fall and whether or not the river was frozen. Quite often, I think about that trip when I drive my car across a bridge over the Cedar River. You get a different perspective looking up at a bridge while driving down the frozen river on a snowmobile.
It’s likely, over a beer or two we all decided to meet at John Bohlen’s place with our snowmobiles topped off with fuel and the necessary tools required to make the trip down river to Cedar Falls.
On the bank of the Shell Rock River, we “beached” our snowmobiles like circled wagons in the old west. It was important we did a thorough checklist to verify we had all the necessary tools and equipment to make the trip down river.
One by one we verified that each snowmobile toolbox was in proper form. Starting with John’s, it was determined that he did in fact have enough Pabst Blue Ribbon to at least last us one way to Cedar Falls. Obviously, it was extremely cold outside so the weather made it crucial that Steve’s snowmobile was stocked with an ample supply of Peppermint Schnapps.
When we opened his tool box to verify his lifeline of Schnapps it was affirmative, he was packing several neatly stacked “warheads” of Rumple Minze. My rig was approved with all my cans of “Old Meskwaki” clearly marked with the words 12 fluid ounces. “Old Meskwaki” was $1.50 a six pack back then.
Unfortunately, in order to stock the toolboxes properly, we had to remove the tools for more room. Not to worry however, after careful examination of Wendell’s toolbox he was thoughtful in advance and packed his tool compartment with pre-mixed jugs of orange juice and vodka, all the screwdrivers we needed in the event of a snowmobile break down.
We were all set and ready for the frozen water autobahn to Cedar Falls but not before we sampled a little nightcap first thing in the morning.
Eventually, our sleds made contact with the Shell Rock River. We pre-determined to pull over at the Washington Union Access where the Shell Rock river turned into the Cedar River a mile or so down the river. That would be a good place to rest a minute and have ourselves a liquid brunch and map out the next rest area. This was a joint effort that required much discussion in our designated rest areas.
We had a blast cruising the river and occasionally climbing the tall banks, up and down, in and out. The wildlife, the freedom, the peaceful feeling, Wendell’s screwdrivers chased with a “horn” of rumple mine. ... Life was good.
I can’t recall how long it took to get to Cedar Falls, but I do recall we did make it. It was basically the same trip back paying careful attention to the designated pit stops along the way. All went well with no break downs. About the only notable issues we were forced to deal with was the several bathroom stops along the river.
With a temperature of 10 below zero and the snowmobile suits, coats and gloves we were wearing, to go to the bathroom was a challenge to say the least. It seemed like the more we were challenged, the thirstier we got and then the more we were challenged all over again.
Eventually, we all got back to John’s safe and sound and as is true in life, the ending always comes too fast, and that it did. We were four teenagers 45 years ago totally unaware that every day becomes a yesterday that is gone forever. I’m telling the truth when I say, I’m aware of it tonight.