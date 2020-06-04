For several years I’ve written this column I call “Wasn’t It Yesterday?” as most all of my thoughts are yesterday’s memories. Due to a recent turn of events, I’ll need to temporarily change the name of my column to “Isn’t It Tomorrow?” The tomorrow I am referring to is the COVID Wedding of Hannah Ragsdale and Nick Lee, or presently known as Mr. and Mrs. Lee.
In April, Hannah’s father, Ron Ragsdale contacted me about his daughter’s wedding and their desire to have an old car in their wedding. Ron knew I had old cars and I was more than happy to offer the wedding couple my ‘57 Chevy. Ron explained that his daughter’s wedding they had long planned for had to be drastically altered due to this coronavirus pandemic.
Good Lord, I knew this pandemic was causing destruction and mayhem in just about every direction but I never thought about it in relationship to a wedding. This, no doubt was going to be a “wedding for the books.”
Though it was understandably a major let down for the wedding couple I tried to comfort them by looking at the historical piece to their puzzle. As I think about all the young ladies and young men that secretly dream about their “Weddings of someday,” I am certain that not one person has ever considered their Wedding being altered by a virus pandemic.
Well, Hannah and Nick were those one-time youngsters and it happened to be that it happened to them. If you thought for one minute a national pandemic was going to bring the curtain down on their wedding you would have thought wrong. Though a National Pandemic may have rained on their parade...they chose to dance through the storm.
Nick Lee proposed marriage in May of 2019. to Hannah Ragsdale in the Cathedral Hill neighborhood in the Twin Cities. Thereafter, they immediately began preparing for their Wedding day of May 16, 2020, almost exactly a year later. As a parenthetical note to this special engagement there was no such thing as a COVID-19 pandemic.
They had visions as so many newlyweds do, of a large formal wedding with family from both sides attending from all over the United States.
Hannah had planned for six bridesmaids and Nick was expecting six groomsmen in the wedding party as well. The wedding was to take place at a Diamond Oaks Wedding Venue in Clear Lake. It was to be set out in “storybook” fashion with candlelight chandeliers, a formal meal, with wine and champagne. The family had large blocks of rooms reserved for the distant travelers. After the wedding, the newlyweds were taking off to Puerto Morelos, Mexico, to enjoy their honeymoon.
As they say, “That was then, this is now.” Unbeknownst to Hannah and Nick, just 49 days before they were to be married, a coronavirus pandemic set in, and they were forced to cancel, or dramatically alter their scheduled Wedding.
“When we first realized the COVID-19 was an issue I was devastated.” Hannah sighed. “We had spent so many hours dreaming and meticulously planning for our day but we were taken down by a virus that we couldn’t control or plan for.
“Our wedding countdown of bachelorette parties, bridal showers and bachelor parties had to be cancelled. We went from a guest list of 250 friends and family to a list of 9 people to respect the social distancing.”
After their heart-breaking news Nick and Hannah determined to continue on with their plans but in a condensed version.
“Though it was disappointing, many things inspired us to go forward, not the least of...our faith. Building our lives together as one was the ultimate reason from the beginning anyway. Further, we took inspiration from our grandparents, all of whom had to endure tremendous trials in their own lives as newlyweds. My grandparents were married in a small ceremony after grandpa served in World War II. In small fashion we tried to mirror their wedding of 70 years ago.” Hannah explained with a warm smile.
Hannah shared with me the joint effort it took from so many people to rebuild their wedding to fit the pandemic requirements on such short notice. Mike and Ronda Schmitz offered their beautiful backyard, her friend Christina Whitney styled her hair, Josh Voigt, a Wartburg friend and owner of Voigt Media, did the videography, and Morgan Terlouw of Verdigris Photography took the photographs.
She continued with Matt McLellan, the orchestra teacher from the high school, along with Scott and Bruce McLellan provided the string trio music, J.D. Francis provided his ‘57 Chevy for the wedding car, and Leanne Anderson of the Whole Country Caboodle made the COVID masks.
“The wedding all came together just fine. Nick’s parents, John and Jolie as well as Nick’s sister Hannah (my Maid of Honor) were all able to attend. My parents, Ron and Sharon and my brother Luke (the best man) were able to attend as well. My other brother Drew from Washington, D.C., wasn’t able to attend due to the area COVID lockdown. We were able to ‘live-stream’ video our Wedding to include Drew and Nick’s grandparents however.” Hannah explained.
The newlyweds are hoping to have a reception later in the year but that will be based on the need to respect this COVID-19 Pandemic. Best wishes to Hannah and Nick, Mr. and Mrs. Lee.