Last Sunday wasn’t much different than any other Sunday with the exception of our daughter, Dr. Shelby, coming home for a visit from Iowa City.
In the process of catching up, I did what I always seem to do: I moved the conversation to my past some 55 years ago. I began telling Shelby that as a part of my bucket list, I’d love to go back to Peoria, Illinois, and see the house I lived in from kindergarten through third grade.
I started explaining some of the particulars about the home such as the long, open front porch with the big round columns at each end. I remember having my picture taken on my 8th birthday next to one of those columns in 1964. We weren’t real avid photographers back then, largely because of the equipment and film it required.
I continued to explain the unusual roof design the house had. There were four angles to the front of the roof in a sort of a barn-style fashion.
As I was verbally reliving my memories, Shelby walked to the computer and asked me what the street name was the house was on. As she took the seat at the computer, I told her West Ayers. At that point, her fingers did the walking and she began typing as fast as I was explaining. I told her that West Ayers was only about four blocks long and that I remember a busy four-lane about two blocks from my old house.
She began adjusting the “mouse” on the computer. In a matter of a couple of minutes, she had me sitting in a car at the intersection of the four-lane and West Ayres on my computer screen. Needless to say, after 50 some years of harbored silent memories, I was shocked that this was even possible.
She told me to take her chair and drive down West Ayres on the computer by moving the “mouse.” That was probably one of the few times I didn’t mind doing as I was told. As I moved the “mouse,” the car moved down the street. I knew my house was only two blocks down the street on the left- hand side, so I was confident I’d find it if it was still standing after 55 years.
Standing it was, as I drove right to it. I stopped in amazement in front of the house. I couldn’t believe my eyes. After 50 some years of reliving memories of that place, I was looking right at it. The home had been updated and kept up nicely. Only the colors had changed. It still had the same roof design and the same open porch with the pillars just as I’d remembered it. I was never much of a traveler, and here this journey was no farther than my computer away.
I remember so clearly the long unimproved driveway next door and to this day it remains the same. On the other side of the drive was David Day’s house. Rick Wynn lived on the other side of my house. We were all in the same class at Whittier School. It’s fair to say I will never see those guys again.
I’ve always remembered when Rick Wynn’s parents drove into their driveway with a brand new white ‘64 Chevy II Nova. That was a true and honest definition of a rust-free car! Even at 8 years old, I had visions of me driving that car someday. I kept that promise to myself by restoring two ‘64 Nova’s, one white and one black.
Though I couldn’t see on my computer the house directly across the street, I gave Shelby a detailed description of Gary and Rick Zimney’s home as I remembered it to be. It was a two-story brick home with a long slanted roof and had a large enclosed, screened in front porch. Shelby took the “mouse” and turned it in a half-circle and on my computer screen was Zimney’s house. It was exactly as I had remembered, but with typical updates.
Again, I had no idea this technology existed and it gives me a whole new meaning to the phrase “take a trip and never leave the farm.” Peoria is about a 12-hour round-trip drive, and I did the journey in my desk chair in minutes without even changing out of my work clothes. That was one trip I really enjoyed and the gas mileage, it was just phenomenal!
Writer’s note: Shelby informed me the website was the street view feature on Google Maps. Maybe there’s a road trip in your future?