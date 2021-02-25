With Thanksgiving behind me and November torn from the calendar, I began looking forward to Christmas. The doctors “painted a picture” that I may be able to go home around the Christmas timeframe.
I was slowly on the mend and staring down my next surgery. One of the doctors was going to remove the packing that repaired my crushed nasal passages. For about a month, I had what looked like a cigarette butt sticking out of each nostril and it came time to remove them. That was a “put me to sleep” surgery and all went well.
With my nasal passages open I could begin to breathe through my nose, which eliminated the need for my tracheostomy. Instead of stitching the hole in my throat closed, it was determined to let it grow closed slowly on its own, allowing me two ways to breathe temporarily.
December was a good month. I was able to breathe through my nose and eat whatever I wanted, as long as it was liquid and could be sucked through a straw.
Additionally, I was able to speak. With my jaws wired closed and paraffin wax packed on the wires, I wasn’t able to speak as good as “Mumble-Mouth” on Dick Tracy, but I was talking nevertheless.
I spent my long days listening to Neil Diamond songs and wondering what my future could possibly have in store. I desperately wanted to get back to work at Bob’s Standard, a job I truly loved. The late Bob Swartz in one of his visits, made it clear that my job would still be there in waiting when I was able to return. Looking back on it now, the days turned into minutes and the minutes to memories. Just like the words in a song said, “I got by with a little help from my friends.”
I remember Connie Ohlendorf, now Parkman, came to visit often. She became my sort of “surrogate” nurse at times. I suspect that car accident was largely the reason she chose to pursue her direction in the medical field today.
One evening in mid-December, I got a surprise from Mike Hunemiller who came to visit. We worked together at Bob’s Standard and he dated my sister, Rhonada. He had purchased a ‘65 Chevy Bel Air from a mutual friend of ours. I used to ride around in that car before the accident so I knew the car quite well. A nice car, but needed painted.
At some point during my hospital stay, Mike had the car painted gray. He knew of my love for cars and my strong will and desire to get a license and my own car.
That evening, when he came to the hospital, he parked the freshly painted Bel Air under my fifth-floor window in the parking lot, in hopes I could see it from my window. At that point, after six weeks, I had yet to leave my bed, with the exception of the doctor having me walk on my broken pelvis. (That experiment was short-lived.)
The nurses determined that I could scoot from my bed to the chair, of which was slid over to the window. I was forbidden to stand up and try to walk. I looked out of the window for the first time in six weeks, and the view from the fifth-floor hospital room has stayed with me, frozen in time all of these years. I could only sit up for a couple of minutes without becoming ill, but I took in enough of the view to last a lifetime.
Everything was surreal, looking down from the fifth-floor window. The chilly darkness, softly lit by the warm street lamps, the slow pace of the traffic – with everyone destined for somewhere, the leafless trees casting their eerie, crawling, shadows across the parking lot, and the lazy, transient, snowflakes that drifted homeless, to those with open arms below.
And there, as if caught up in the rhyme of a love song was the ‘65 Bel Air, patiently waiting to be noticed. With its new, shiny coat of gray, that car brought new life to the crushed and fractured spirit eagerly observing from above. For that fleeting moment, I was seated and riding around with Mike, if only in my mind.
I immediately had to get back in my bed, but I did so with a new spark, believing that one day I’d be regained with health, job, license, and my own car one day. I could only pray those paths would find me … somewhere down the road.