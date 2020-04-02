Author's note: Doctors and nurses are dying out there. This may brighten their day if only for a moment.
I believe in dreams as only a child will
Before the age of consent, yet beyond pretend
With a passion to cure the infirmed or ill
Aware that every beginning will succumb to an end
There'll be mountains to climb on shifting sands
And trials untold that my eyes can't see
Still, my heart beats in rhythm with two healing hands
I'll consent to the challenge required of me
Father, I'll bring to this world a new life born
In the time of need, allow that I mend
Give me strength to comfort as a family mourns
The loss of a loved one, the loss of a friend
In the darkest times, giving no less than more
As patients arrive with no way to rehearse
In all hours of the night, through an open door
I'll be their caring smile...I'll be their nurse.