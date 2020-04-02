Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Author's note: Doctors and nurses are dying out there. This may brighten their day if only for a moment.

I believe in dreams as only a child will

Before the age of consent, yet beyond pretend

With a passion to cure the infirmed or ill

Aware that every beginning will succumb to an end

There'll be mountains to climb on shifting sands

And trials untold that my eyes can't see

Still, my heart beats in rhythm with two healing hands

I'll consent to the challenge required of me

Father, I'll bring to this world a new life born

In the time of need, allow that I mend

Give me strength to comfort as a family mourns

The loss of a loved one, the loss of a friend

In the darkest times, giving no less than more

As patients arrive with no way to rehearse

In all hours of the night, through an open door

I'll be their caring smile...I'll be their nurse.

J.D. Francis is a Waverly businessman and developer who also writes a monthly feature called "Cattin' Main." He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.