It’s a small world, a blast from the past, or a remember when, and the list goes on. That’s the way I felt after visiting with Shirley Ambrose last month.
My helper, Peggy, and I have been doing some painting work for Shirley, and at the end of each day, we would all meet at her kitchen table for a little “table talk.”
Shirley mentioned she had recently participated in an occasion in Readlyn that Sunrise Catering was catering the affair. I knew that Jim and Bev Collins owned the service and like Shirley, I couldn’t compliment their meals enough, but along with the thought of Jim Collins comes a special memory I’ve always held close. As a matter of fact, it’s a memory of four decades that Jim himself doesn’t even know I’ve had all of these years. I first wanted to offer my Jim Collins input to Peggy and Shirley’s conversation.
When I worked at Bob’s Standard as a teenager, it was always lunch at the Villager for us. I think it’s fair to say most anyone my age will remember the Villager that Jim Collins opened back in the early ’70s. I remember the Villager as that nicer standard of a fast-food restaurant.
I serviced Jim’s car at Bob’s Standard back then, and I knew of his interest in creating a catering business. As I recall, he sold the Villager in the early ’80s and bought Oberheu’s Restaurant east of Waverly, where he was better suited to begin his Catering business.
In my kitchen table conversation with Peggy and Shirley, I continued as accurately as I could recall, my chronological recollections of Jim’s Catering business. I told them both I had a rhyme, a reason and a purpose for delving into Jim’s Catering life, and I would eventually get to it. I went on to explain that Jim and his wife Bev’s, Sunrise Catering, grew to the point where they made the business decision to move to the “Old Bank Building” in Readlyn probably 20 years ago. I shared the fact that I’ve been to a dozen events that “Sunrise” has Catered over the years, and Shirley confirmed they are still operating at the same place in Readlyn.
When I was certain I had the two ladies on edge as to why I was able to speak so knowledgably about Jim Collins, I decided to get to the point of my personal longstanding memory of Jim Collins.
I explained that I became a huge Neil Diamond fan at the age of 10 years old. My interest grew stronger at 12 years old after watching him on the Ed Sullivan show as he sang Sweet Caroline. In my early teens, I continued to purchase every one of his songs as they were released. As a teen, I could only listen to the stereo, stare at his album covers, and dream of seeing him in concert one day. When I was 24 years old in 1981, my sister, Rhonada, told me Jim Collin’s had two extra tickets to a Neil Diamond concert in Ames, Iowa, and she wanted to get them for me if I wanted them. I insisted she get them immediately. She made the call to confirm that I would buy the two tickets. I couldn’t believe after 14 years of listening to his music, I would soon be able to see him in concert.
My wife, Sue, and I waited for months, until the cold December evening of the concert. I recall going to Neil Diamond’s bus, climbing over the ropes and taking pictures of his bus and band members inside. Nobody seemed to care, but likely I didn’t care if they cared or not. I was that close and wasn’t walking away without pictures.
The concert was incredible. It was a paramount experience that I have never forgotten and I owe that incredible, lifelong memory to Jim Collins, who shared his extra tickets with me. As I think about it now, it doesn’t seem right to have such a special, 40-year memory and the guy that made it possible doesn’t even know it. There’s no statute of limitations on a memory, so I’d say it’s about time that Jim and I play catch-up.