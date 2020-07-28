Looking back on it now, I guess I could offer as my only excuse the fact that I was young and dumb. To my own defense however, I couldn’t have been that dumb because I knew I was young.
After a hard day of mowing yards I made a calculated decision to take a little of my cash money and devote it to a short, passionate love affair with a bottle of Boone’s Farm apple wine. I was fully aware that I had a wrinkle or two I needed to iron out on my well devised plan as I was only 14 years old. As I recall, the drinking age was 21 back in ‘72 so this presented a nasty “speed bump” that required attention. As was in the past, I, the party of the first part, was going to have to make a call to an older friend, the party of the second part, and arrange a delivery of the necessary “brown bag vino.”
I rode my bicycle up to the corner phone booth and invested a dime in the phone and let my fingers do the walking. While visiting on the phone I learned that inflation had pushed a bottle of Boone’s Farm up to 89 cents. I had the feeling I was going to be in the mood to fill’er up with premium that night so I ordered a dollar 78’s worth, a stout investment for a young man with a push mower. After placing my order, myself and the party of the second part synchronized our watches for the 7 o’clock pick up so I peddled home with vigor to get cleaned up for the night.
When I got home I didn’t see a “No Vacancy” sign on the bathroom door so I immediately established “squatter’s rights” and headed for the shower. According to my calculations I had about an hour before I was to pick up my “vagabond cider” so I slowed down and timed myself with a calendar while taking a shower. Eventually when the hot water ran cold I was ready to get dressed and head for the exit door.
I took off on foot on a slow jog figuring I'd meet up with my delivery service right on time. We were to meet on First Street by Carnation and I'd carry my groceries to an empty railroad car on the railroad bridge.
All went well and right on time and in the matter of minutes I was a kid in a candy store in a railroad car with a couple bottles of “Hobo swill”. While taking direction from the devil on my shoulder I grabbed the first bottle and got settled in for a liquid sandwich and a beautiful view of the river.
I cracked the seal on the bottle and goodness gracious, it smelled like an apple auto air freshener, but a welcomed fragrance for a train car. Unable to wait any longer I threw my head back and chugged half of it down without stopping. I remember thinking, “Mercy, that was a real whiplash, headsnapper for a round one.”
At 14 years old I didn’t consider myself a wine connoisseur but I could tell I wasn’t drinking a fine Chateau Lafite 1787. Oh well, that Boones Farm 1972 seemed like a good year to me. I finished off that bottle just slow sipping and enjoying the peaceful view. I’ve never smoked in my life but a cherry, swisher sweet cigar with a plastic tip would have fit this “romantic play” like a leather glove full of grease.
In short time I was staring at the bottom of an empty bottle and starting to lose interest in the second one. I was getting full and equally as buzzed. I didn’t see any problem with saving the second bottle in the boxcar until the next day, but not before I took a horn or two off of it in an effort to make it lighter to store for the next day.
I jumped out of the boxcar and made my way to First Street to go uptown. After a couple of blocks of some dancing, bobbing, and weaving, I began to question my taste in apple wine. I began to think I should have chose something with a little less apple and a lot less wine in the bottle.
As I was making my way to main street by way of sideways, a friend pulled over, (the party of the third part) and suggested that I accept a ride to take me home. That seemed reasonable under the circumstances so I accepted.
When I got home I immediately went to the basement and to the same bathroom I just left an hour and a half ago. I had a hard time determining which one of the six doors to choose to enter the bathroom so I chose them all. The room was spinning and I was getting sick and about to lose the “Farm” I just drank.
I’ve always believed this was the time I began my interest in cars because when I lifted the toilet lid I began yelling Buick into the toilet. Buick was soon followed by Ford, and was thereafter followed by Olds. I was in bad shape and thinking that a dollar 78 never tasted so bad. I thought I was all done vomiting when I tossed in a real loud Hudson to boot. Soon came a real deep from within-Edsel. I already knew I hated that apple wine and now I was ‘bringing it up” for a second opinion.
I managed to get through the night without getting caught by my parents but to this day, 48 years later I have never so much as sampled a taste of any kind of wine since. I was able to nip that bad habit in the bud.