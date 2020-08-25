Various conspiracy theories are just a way of life in America, and each person with their own opinions.
Probably the most noted conspiracy of our time was the JFK assassination. Even now, 57 years later, it is still a headliner conversation.
Another more recent, was Barack Obama really born in the United States? Did the United States really land on the moon in 1969. How did Marilyn Monroe really die?
Was the jail cell death of Jeffrey Epstein really a suicide?
These are only precious few of the vast number of conspiracies that we’ve struggled with over the years. But there is that one conspiracy, that one that has plagued me for so long but likely no one has ever even considered.
Being the music lover I am, this conspiracy has “rocked” my world and remains without an answer. I guess I shouldn’t say without an answer because there is still that one living person who knows every fact of the matter and has all the answers.
Who in this world hasn’t heard of or even remember the “Day the Music Died”? That is, the night Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper, and 17-year-old Ritchie Valens died in a tragic plane crash in Clear Lake.
Most everyone knows about the Winter Dance Party Tour the three artists attended at the Surf Ballroom on Feb. 3, 1959, in Clear Lake. After the show, Buddy Holly chartered a plane to take them to the next destination of Moorehead, Minnesota.
Apparently, Ritchie Valens had the flu, and the bus they arrived in was having mechanical complications. Waylon Jennings, guitarist for Holly, voluntarily gave his seat on the plane to The Big Bopper and Tommy Allsup, Holly’s drummer lost a coin toss to Valens, and Buddy Holly took the third seat. Within minutes, due to poor, wintery weather conditions the pilot, 21-year-old Roger Petersen lost control of the plane and all occupants on the plane were killed.
Most everyone knows that story, but the one thing I’ve always questioned is the fact that Maria Elena, Buddy Holly’s wife, was pregnant when the Winter Dance Party Tour started, and I’ve always wondered where their child is. I only had to turn to my computer to get answers, and it seems my question of “Buddy Holly’s child” ended in the makings of a conspiracy in its own way.
In January 1959, when Buddy Holly began his Winter Dance Party Tour, his 22-year-old wife of six months, Maria Elena, told him she was pregnant. Apparently Maria was jealous of Peggy Sue Allison (girlfriend of his drummer at the time, Jerry Allison) and had concerns that the two of them would end up together, and Maria would no longer be in the picture.
According to his band members and friends, Buddy Holly never said anything about his wife expecting a child. A month later, on Feb. 3, Buddy Holly was killed in the plane crash. According to Maria Elena, after six weeks of pregnancy, she had a miscarriage when she heard the bad news of the crash. Apparently she must have been about two weeks pregnant when she originally informed Holly she was expecting. There were no medical records to show that Maria was in fact pregnant.
The belief by all those involved was that Maria Elena made up the pregnancy story in an effort to remain married to Buddy Holly and gain sympathy from the press. Pregnancy conspiracy or not, the fact remains that there will never be a Buddy Holly junior to continue the music.
Writer’s note: Twenty-three-year-old Charles Hardin Holley (family spelling) was buried in his hometown of Lubbock, Texas. His wife, Maria, never attended his funeral and to this day has never visited his grave. She did however attend the 50-year anniversary tribute at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake in 2009. Peggy Sue Allison attended his funeral and spent the entire day with Holly’s parents.