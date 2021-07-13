Whenever I’m working in my shop or at someone’s home for that matter, I have to be listening to the radio, if the homeowner doesn’t mind. To be specific, the oldies channel is where my dial is tuned. I can’t listen to the new music of today and as a matter of fact, it makes me angry. I’ve always said I was born at the right time, I didn’t have to go to war, the music was great, and the cars were even better.
Last week, while I was working in my shop, I got lost in an old country type, crossover song that had me thinking about the interesting true story behind that song. The song was a Dolly Parton song, “I Will Always Love You.” The story about it is interesting and the aftermath to the song is even more special, at least to me anyway. I’ll share the meaning and see who might agree.
In 1967, at 21 years old, Porter Wagoner enlisted aspiring musician Dolly Parton to join his Porter Wagoner Show as a female vocalist. For the next seven years, they were country music’s powerhouse by releasing several hit duets and winning Country Music’s Vocal Duo Award of the Year three times. Without a doubt, Porter was one of the most influential men in Dolly’s life. When you calculate her vast success today, he was the spark that lit the wildfire in her career.
In 1973, Dolly’s career was growing and she began to have bigger plans than the Porter Wagoner Show. Every time she discussed leaving the show, understandably, Wagoner was not supportive. He became very sensitive and created quite a battle with her about leaving.
By 1974, Dolly’s mind was made to leave the show. She loved and respected Porter dearly, and she wanted to leave on good terms. One evening, she sat down and wrote the song, “I Will Always Love You,” and the next day, sang the song to Porter as her unique way of saying goodbye and ending their professional relationship. He allowed her to leave the show under the promise that he could produce the song and subsequent album. He did just that, and the album became a No. 1 hit in 1974.
A few years later, in 1979, Porter Wagoner sued Dolly for $3 million for breach of contract. He alleged that her leaving was the reason he had to cancel many tours that were scheduled. He claimed he was entitled to a percentage of her earnings as he was her manager while on the show. Eventually the two settled the suit for $1 million. According to Dolly, “Porter got the first million I ever made.”
As fate would have it, a few years later, Porter Wagoner found himself in severe financial difficulties. Porter’s production company was on the auctioning block and Dolly Parton purchased his company and music catalogue for $1 million. After she purchased his catalogue, she returned it all back to Porter as a thank you for all he had done for her. In retrospect, Porter got Dolly’s first million dollars and received a “bailout” from the lady he sued. It seems Dolly’s heart was as large as her checkbook.
Porter Wagoner passed away in October of 2007 at 80 years old. His wife and family, along with Dolly Parton, were all at his bedside. When Dolly Parton wrote the song, “I Will Always Love You,” for Porter Wagoner, it goes without saying, she really meant it.