I’ve been married to the date and time most of my life, Nov. 2, 1973. It was 47 minutes before midnight, that we turned on to “lover’s lane” from the west end. I was sitting in the back seat against the passenger window watching the trees and poles whiz by as we drove through the lane.
As we gradually gained speed, the objects through my window came and went in sympathy with the speed, faster and faster. Concerned at the rate of speed we were traveling and the fact that the sharp curve at the east end would soon be approaching, I leaned to look out of the windshield to get my bearing straight.
Someone yelled out, “We’re not going to make it.”
I could see the curve with its high ditch embankment approaching fast. I can’t explain it, but as fast as we were traveling, life seemed to change into peaceful waves of ultra-slow motion, as if to somehow allow us time to prepare for the unavoidable.
It was as though the next few seconds would take hours, before the inevitable, magnum force impact into the embankment. I remember thinking that in only seconds, I would likely be feeling the kind of pain I’ve never experienced in my life, and helpless to escape the danger.
I opened my swollen eyes as best I could to my Dad’s face looking into mine. I was incredibly bewildered as my Dad had an unlit cigarette in his mouth and he didn’t smoke.
He said, “You’ve been in a bad accident, and squeeze my hand if you know who I am.”
I squeezed his hand in response. He informed me that I wouldn’t be able to speak and I wasn’t to try.
I was terribly confused. I didn’t know where I was, nor did I have any understanding or memory of what had happened to me. As critical as I was, it kept going through my mind, that he had a cigarette in his mouth and I couldn’t understand that.
At that point, I didn’t comprehend the true condition of my body. I wasn’t given any pain medication due to my head trauma, but I can’t say I was in any pain at all.
My brothers and sister came to my bedside, but what was so confusing to me is that I had uncles, aunts and grandparents from both sides coming to my bedside as if taking turns with their sorted “well wishes.”
Some of my relation is from neighboring states and I didn’t understand them all being in Waverly, much less a hospital in Waterloo. It didn’t make any sense to me. I was aware that Thanksgiving was a few weeks away, but why the big family gathering so soon?
I was in and out of consciousness for the next several days. After each day, in a child’s dose, I began to take in more and more of the severity of my condition. I learned that my jaw was broken in three places, my nasal bones were crushed closed, my cheek bone broken, my skull wired down to my jaw, a tracheotomy hole in my neck so I could breathe, a broken arm, and a broken collar bone.
It wasn’t until later that the doctors learned of additional broken bones that they were unaware of. (Pelvis broken in two places as well as the other collar bone.) I became painfully aware of the extent of my condition and I had but one thing on my mind: I needed a mirror.
It happened that Mike Hunemiller came to visit me one night. He often brought the various Hot Rod magazines. I wanted a mirror desperately but I was unable to communicate that to him. At that time, I wasn’t yet writing to communicate.
I remember holding up my hand and pretending like I was looking in a mirror. Mike said he didn’t understand what I wanted, though I knew he did. I became very angry and began shaking the bed rail violently with my good hand.
The nurse came running to my bedside. I heard Mike tell her he was certain I wanted a mirror. (My parents told him not to give me one.) The nurse told him to go ahead and give me the mirror in the nightstand.
He reached in to the bottom of the nightstand and handed me the mirror. I struggled to peer out through my swollen closed eyes for the long-awaited reflection of my own face. My viewing was no more than a split second before I slowly returned the mirror back to Mike.
In that instant, I retreated to a safe harbor somewhere deep down inside myself, silently fearing the likelihood I may never look presentable again. A 16-year-old couldn’t possibly understand the healing process to the degree that was necessary.
I was, as I believed anyway, a typical teen. I wasn’t the best looking in the class – nor the worst, not the strongest by any means, but not the weakest. I was a “down the white lines” teenager, anxious to get a license, anxious to meet girls. and anxious to welcome the opened doors to life. At that juncture, I wasn’t sure, and had my many doubts, that life would grant me those simple blessings anymore.