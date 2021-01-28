To this day, 47 years later, it still “shivers my timbers.”
I can understand if I wasn’t believed, but it really happened in a hospital shower room. It often comes back to me in “living color” and never with any warning.
To think about it in retrospect, it could easily fit in a Rodney Dangerfield “I don’t get no respect” satire, or even in a “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” segment.
I opened my eyes and found myself laying in a hospital bed from a car accident in 1973. I was 15 years old and forced to reacquaint myself with my own badly broken body. I was in critical condition with many broken bones. My eyes were almost swollen closed, a wired-down jaw and a trachea tube made it impossible to speak.
In view of all the damage, it was my left arm that was giving me grief. It was broken in two pieces between my elbow and my shoulder. Though it had a cast or a wrap of some sort, it felt like the bones were not joined end to end. It felt like they were rubbing together like two sticks of firewood to start a fire.
That day, when the “Bone Doctor’ arrived, I wrote to him that it felt like my arm bones were rubbing against each other. I hated to inform him of that because I knew what was coming ... and it came. He gave the broken bones a tremendous squeeze (painful as hell) and determined they weren’t connected and were rubbing together. He called it my humerus bone, but I failed to see the humor.
He left the room without saying anything more. Later that day, a crew of nurses came to my bedside with a different bed on wheels. They told me they were going to transfer me to the bed on wheels to take me to get my arm fixed. They informed me that I would first be taken to get my first shower since the accident.
They unhooked all of the hoses attached to my wrist from a bag hanging on a stand over my bed. The nurses pulled the bed sheets I was laying on and transferred me over to the mobile bed. I sounded off with a few moans and groans through that process.
When I was ready to travel, all of the nurses disbursed but two. The two remaining nurses rolled me down the hallway, en route to my shower destination. While rolling down the hall, the nurses were angry with one another and had a heated argument on the way. I was thinking to myself: I get enough of this at home.
They eventually stopped my bed at the entrance of the wash stall. I opened my swollen eyes as best I could to see. It was a room about 12 feet by 16 feet and looked like a concrete block, car wash stall.
The nurses were still arguing and I had the feeling this wasn’t going to end well. My suspicions were spot on; it didn’t end well.
All of the sudden, one of the nurses pushed my bed as hard as she could into the washroom stall, and the two nurses commenced to fighting. I was instantly traveling at the speed of sound, and I knew the block wall was the only means of stopping me.
Good Lord, the pain of hitting that wall was incredible. It was lucky I was thick-skinned because my skin was all that was holding my broken bones inside of my gown. I didn’t hit the wall head on; I hit the corner first and then the opposite wall, therefore, experiencing two impacts.
As if I was a human cue ball on a pool table, it was Francis’ body in the corner pocket. I was in severe pain from the jolt impacts. About that time, I wanted to go home really bad. I quickly considered calling out for my mom, but I would have had to smuggle her a note with a carrier pigeon.
One of the nurses (I assume the one that lost the fight) ran down the hall. At this point, I was afraid the nurse that won the fight was going to ask me to “put up my dukes” and mercy, my dukes were broken.
I was terrified knowing she was the one who was going to wash my body. I couldn’t believe what was happening. I was in critical condition and they give me “Iron Dukes” Cunningham to wash my body. Luckily, I couldn’t speak because I might have given her a piece of my mind ... by begging her for mercy.
I was a wounded sparrow, at the total mercy of a “kick-ass” nurse that didn’t seem to care. I was broken, alone and afraid, in a concrete block washroom stall with Nurse “Fisticuffs” in charge. She did treat me fine with my shower that consisted of washing my long hair only.
She dried me off, fluffed up my hair and pointed my bed in the direction of what was about to be the worst pain I have ever experienced in my life. I was off to fix my broken arm. To be discussed in Part 3.