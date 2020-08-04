As was typical on that 4th Thursday of the month, I pulled my ‘57 Chevy into Ed Westendorf’s station to catch up with some of my fellow “cruisers.”
Before the curtain descended on that beautiful night I was able to visit briefly with Jim and Shirley McKenzie. Jim made mention of enjoying a story I had written a month prior about the swamp rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Whenever I hear that someone enjoys a particular story I’ve written it puts me back on the rails to get busy on another story. Coincidently, I just happen to have this particular story roaming around in my head that I consider equally as interesting and as much deserving of print.
This story can’t be written without including the ‘60s band The Monkees, but the truth is it’s not about the Monkees at all. Most everyone knows the music of the Monkees and it’s 4 band members, Davy Jones, Peter Tork, Mickey Dolenz, and Michael Nesmith (the guitarist with the stocking hat.)
Well, this story isn’t about any of the band members either. I’m going to write this story about one of the band member’s mother. Probably one of the most famous band member’s mother that nobody has ever heard of. If I was to ask the question on Family Fued...”Who was the most famous band member’s mother that nobody knows,” Richard Dawson would turn to the Board and say, “Our studio panel says (ding) — Bette Nesmith.”
That is correct, Michael Nesmith’s mother is probably the most famous band member’s mother no one has heard of.
In 1941, Bette McMurray quit high school at 17 years old in San Antonio, Texas, to marry her childhood sweetheart Warren Nesmith. Soon after, her husband Warren went off to war during the World War II conflict. While he was away in the service Bette gave birth to their only son, Michael Nesmith (the stocking hat Monkee). In 1946 less than five years later, Bette and Warren were divorced.
Bette, with a small child to support took several odd jobs and for the next five years learned shorthand and typing. In 1951 Bette accepted her first meaningful job as an executive secretary at the Texas Bank and Trust in Dallas, Texas.
The typewriters at the Bank and Trust were a little more advanced than she was accustomed to, and the keypads were much more sensitive. Bette found herself making a lot more mistakes with the new typewriter equipment.
In the past she had always corrected her mistakes by simply erasing them with an eraser, but the new typewriters had carbon ribbons which would only smear across the paper when erased. Bette was desperate to find a way to correct her mistakes so they would go unnoticed by her boss. She figured if an artist could paint over their mistakes on canvas then she should be able to do the same on typing paper.
In her kitchen one evening, Bette took some tempera water-based paint and color matched it to the stationary she was using. She poured some in a small bottle and took the bottle along with a watercolor brush to work with her. It worked great to fix her mistakes and her boss never seen the repairs.
It wasn’t long before other secretaries were wanting her new correcting fluid. At home Bette filled her new fluid into small green bottles and marked on the labels “Mistake Out” for her co-workers.
With the assistance from a paint company employee and a chemistry teacher at the high school, she refined her product, and in 1956 began selling her fluid under her new Mistake Out Company.
She paid Michael and his friends to fill the bottles for some of her customers like GE and IBM. In 1958 Bette quit her typing job, applied for a patent, and changed the name of her company to the Liquid Paper Company.
Her business was growing. It went from her kitchen, to her back yard, to a four-room house. By 1968 she occupied her own plant and corporate headquarters in Dallas with automated machines and 19 employees. By 1976 her company was turning out 500 bottles a minute and produced 25 million bottles that year.
Plagued with poor health issues, The Liquid Paper Company was sold to Gillette in 1979 for $47.5 million. Bette had become a self-made, multi-millionaire but sadly, six months after she sold her company Bette passed away from complications of a stroke at 56 years old.
Bette Nesmith, probably the most famous unknown band member’s mother was never blessed the time to enjoy her wealth.