I pushed the door open and left the comforts of a warm truck behind me. In doing so I accepted the reality that the cold rain was going to separate my neatly combed hair to the point of looking “row-cropped” when I combed it this morning.
While making the trek across the large, asphalt parking lot, it was then I decided I should have worn a jacket. Halfway across I deduced that it wouldn’t do any good to wear two jackets the next time. I recalled that saying while getting a stop sign ticket once. I promised the officer I’d stop twice at the next one (as he was handing me my ticket.)
As I walked on with the cold and rain fogging my glasses I noticed something shiny laying in the asphalt up ahead. I was unable to squint my eyes sharp enough to make out what it was but I kept it in my radar as I got closer. Was it something of value? With each step I had myself imagining this was going to be my lucky day. When I reached the object and got a glimpse of what it was, it was more than I had imagined. It was of value (at least to me) and it was my lucky day.
I reached down and grabbed it, shoved it in my pocket, and made my way back to my truck, forgetting what brought me there in the first place. I reached in the opposite pocket and unlocked my truck door only seconds before I approached it. I was home free behind the steering wheel, drying my face and glasses while playing the song “Finders Are Keepers” in my mind.
I pulled the fruits of my labor from my pocket. I found the driest part of the tail of my shirt and after drying my glasses I began carefully drying off my new-found treasure. I had but only one burning question yet to be answered... will it still do what it’s meant to do? Is it still able to give of itself for my pleasure, a story, a poem, or maybe a love song? Anxiously, I grabbed my notebook off of the dash and with my new-found pen I began writing colorful words on a lifeless, empty page. Soon, a blank page will have it’s purpose and come alive with a story, personal and private yet openly willing to share. This pen will gift me with the words, rhymes and riddles, to become a beautiful painting. I’ll write it and send it to her, splashed and speckled in a deep blue reflection, for I fear it’s the feeling she must be feeling inside.
Every night I read the words she sends across the invisible night time airwaves and though we’ve never met, I feel as if I know her all too well. Her every word is a plea of sorts, nothing less than a tell-all confirmation of the loneliness I fear she wears like an elegant evening gown. This pen will take me there, into the story of her life that patiently waits to be written. A story unlike the heartfelt tidings she pushes out nightly from her computer. It will be a story about the unwritten words she protects and shelters somewhere between those lines. It’s those words that I’m able to read clearly, those invisible to the naked eye that lead me down the trails and pathways on a journey to a place I’ve never been. It’s only with my pen will I reach that destination into a story, the story between the lines, the story of her life.
Cyber Dreams
She’ll press each key to spell the words she feels tonight
In an effort to make whole, the quiet, empty space
The silence is loud, loneliness can’t make it right
Her keyboard grants wishes to another time and place
Reaching for someone to share her life and times
Shouldn’t she have all-that takes her there
Someone to whisper soft riddles and rhymes
She’ll “send” warm words through the cool night air
She’ll set sail in search of a new beginning
By caressing the letters ‘neath her fingers warm
Longing for an answered prayer of one more inning
Of hope and comfort through another evening storm
Every key a companion- or each companion a key
When the nights are long and hard to bear
In her heart she’ll feel the someone her eyes won’t see
With each “send” of warms words...through the cool night air.