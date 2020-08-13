These days most everyone has a computer, a laptop, an IPad, or something technical that will eventually require a call to your service provider for technical assistance. If you’ve ever made that call then you can appreciate my complaint that they are impossible to hear or understand. They usually answer the call from another country like India and don’t speak very fluent English.
It was July 19, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon and I was making the call to update my McAfee virus protection plan. I’m not very well versed in downloading so I made that dreaded call to have the technician do it for me over the phone.
I reached a young lady named Anusha and it was obvious she was from a foreign country just as I had feared. She had that foreign accent but I could understand her fairly well. She gave me the appropriate directions for the various links I needed to complete the download so I simply followed her command.
She informed me the process would take about 15 minutes and that she would remain on the line until it was completed. I asked her if she was allowed to visit with me while it was downloading. She told me it would be fine for her to converse with me during the 15 minutes. I immediately grabbed my pen and yellow notebook paper and began asking her questions and documenting her answers as fast as I could for the 15 minutes allowed.
I asked her what country she was talking from. She said India. I asked what city in India, her reply was Chennai in southern India. I asked her what time it was there. She answered by saying it was midnight. She followed with a question for me by asking, “What time is it in Waverly?” I responded with 2 o’clock in the afternoon.
I asked her how old she was. She said 23 years old. I asked if she was married. She laughed and said they don’t get married until 28 years old. I asked why. She said she belongs to the Hindu religion not the Christian religion and they get married later because of the need to support their families. I asked if she had a boyfriend and yes was her response. He worked for Amazon.
I asked her what the temperature was there and she answered by saying “hot.” I asked if she had air conditioning in her house and she laughed and said no. I asked her about a furnace and she came back with another laugh and replied, “No, it never gets cold enough for a furnace.”
I was writing her answers as fast as I could ask them, knowing my clock was ticking down. I was fascinated with her lifestyle to the point of needing more answers.
I wasn’t sure what questions she would allow but I asked about her family. She explained that she lives with a joined family, meaning her cousins, uncles and aunts, live in the same house. I asked how many live in her home and she told me 15 people. She has one biological sister and two biological brothers.
She said besides her parents she has an uncle and aunt and “cousin-brothers,” and cousin-sisters,” that live in the home. I asked her how many bedrooms their house has and she laughed out loud. She explained that their home doesn’t have any rooms. It has a ground level that is one big room, and an upstairs that is one big room. I asked how many beds do they have and she told me one bed upstairs and one bed on the main level.
Out of curiosity I asked who sleeps in the bed of which she replied her and her sister does. I asked where her parents slept and she said on the ground. I asked if she had a dirt floor and she laughed and said a hard tile floor. “How about carpet?” I asked. She laughed and said, “No carpet.”
Though I was fully aware my questions were scattered piecemeal and out of a typical sequence but I kept firing away as fast as I could. I asked her what her father does for a living and owning a bicycle shop was her answer. She said her mother was a housewife.
That took me to her grandparents and they had all passed away. I asked if her parents speak English. She explained that her parents were not educated. I asked what language do they speak and she said both Telugu and Pamil which are their native Indian languages.
Apparently when Anusha gets home she has to switch from English to Telugu or Pamil. I asked if school in India teaches English. She explained that only the Anglo-Indian school teaches English and her parents wanted her to be “educated” so they sent her their to learn English. I needed to know how school was in India so I asked her how many grades they go to in India. She said 12 grades. She said they go to school year round, they don’t have a summer vacation.
I was struggling for questions knowing my time was about finished with my Indian friend, Anusha. I asked her what the temperature is on Christmas of which she followed with “hot.” She said she is not a Christian so she does not observe Christmas. She said they have the same 4 seasons as we do here in the States but winter is very warm and rainy.
I asked if she had a car. Her reply was, “I don’t know how to drive a car. My cousin-brother has a car.” I asked her what the make or model it was of which she answered she didn’t now anything about cars.
I asked Anusha what her favorite food was and she said Briyani which was an Indian food of Rice and chicken.
Our time had expired and my download was complete and successful. She thanked me for using McAfee. I told her I was going to use all of her answers for a local newspaper article... she laughed. I told her I would love to mail her a copy but understandably she couldn’t give out her address.
I worked in one last question before I said goodbye: “Anusha, I asked, if you had a dream come true what would it be?”
“I would love to watch the snow fall from the sky.” she replied with a yearning desire in her soft voice.
I told Anusha good bye somewhat saddened knowing her life must be so much harder in India as compared to mine in the United States. If she could have given me her address she would have had a new pen-pal forever.