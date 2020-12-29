It came with a price tag that would wound any checkbook but I thought it would look nice under my Christmas tree this year.
I’ve always liked an extra project in the shop so that old, worn out ‘55 Chevy for sale would fit the need just fine. It was mostly rust free, needing restored and in a million pieces but I was up for the challenge to restore it. According to the pictures the amount of work it was going to require was already hurting my back but worse than that was the fact I had to go to Milwaukee to look at it.
I wanted to see it in the worst way but I am not a person who likes to travel. This was a huge dilemma for me being torn between to lovers, my love to stay home and my love to restore cars. Sure, if I went to Milwaukee and liked the car, I would have a project to work on. On the other hand if I went, it would be my luck to be stuck in Milwaukee, upside down in a jail cell with the policeman beating the bottom of my bare feet with a boat oar.
After pacing up and down my hallway for a couple of hours I received a call from Lon Peterson, (another car buff) who informed me of a mutual friend who had passed away. After that discussion, I informed him of a car I wanted to look at in Milwaukee and the fact that I didn’t like to drive that far. Lon was fully aware that I didn’t like to travel so he volunteered to do the driving. His offer was a huge relief but I still struggled with traveling that far. I took him up on his offer and in a matter of 24 hours he was driving “Mr. Daisy” to Milwaukee.
According to the maps and guides it was 4½ hours to the residence. From the minute he jumped in my truck we began shooting the shinola about the old days. There are not many people in your lives that you can hold lengthy conversations with about things you did as far back as 50 years ago. I got a new appreciation on that trip as to the importance of creating memories no matter how insignificant they may seem at the time.
The trip to destination ‘A’ went fast and well with no problems. We met the gentleman that had the car and he invited us in to his shop to check it out. Though I knew in advance the condition of the car and the fact it was in pieces, the truth is I was mildly discouraged.
I tried to read Lon’s impression and I could tell it was the same as mine. All of the pieces and parts to the car were all bad and needing replaced. It was a build a new car from scratch situation. Even that I can handle but the price he was asking didn’t warrant the purchase. I respectfully had to decline the purchase of the car realizing I would be going home with empty trailer syndrome. (See note below).
We climbed back in my truck, turned the map upside down, and started on the journey home. Once again, we had a lot to talk about for the next 4½ hours. The time went fast and we got back to Waverly in no time with no problems.
It was a shame the car project didn’t work out but I don’t regret the trip as long as Lon was the “captain of the ship.” He may have a new business going on in his retirement here, driving us nervous “Daisies” around the country. Who knows, as we continue to age I might find some real neat wheel chair I want to buy in some city and Lon and I will re-hash the memory of the trip we made to Milwaukee for a ‘55 Chevy I didn’t buy.
NOTE: Empty Trailer syndrome: The art of stressing over buying a car in a distant city, not buying the car, and returning with an empty trailer. AKA — Empty Christmas Tree Syndrome.