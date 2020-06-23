You can’t pick up a newspaper, turn on the news, or go to social media on your computer without seeing it plain, we are living in a world divided.
Most everything we read or hear these days have a sprinkle of a little bit wrong with a dash of a little bit right. This is especially true as it relates to politics.
Not that anyone wonders, but myself, I’ve never devoted any part of my life to politics. My feeling is if I live to be 100 years old my life would be much too short to filet off any part for politics. I don’t begrudge anyone that does, it’s just not my shtick.
While considering politics and all of its twists and turns, I can find a lot more interesting truths that like politics, really aren’t what they appear to be.
I fully realize that a person can’t lay down a blanket statement like this without offering up a few examples and most notably, examples that are a heck of a lot less divisive.
I’ll start my “not what it seems show” with a safe topic without any risk of dividing the country — the simple inchworm. First of all, an inchworm is not a worm at all, it’s a caterpillar. Secondly, an inchworm isn’t even an inch long.
It would be understandable if the question were asked, “How did it get its name?” The inchworm got its name because a mature caterpillar reaches a length of an inch. The inch worm as I see it deserves a place in the “not what it seems category” for sure.
How about the titmouse? The titmouse is not a mouse at all, it’s a small songbird that acrobatically searches for insects in the branches. It’s name was derived from an old English word, small mase which is referred to a small bird. The titmouse not only has anything to do with a mouse it also has nothing to do with, well, you know what I mean.
How about the one we can all relate to, French fries. Though they are called French fries, they were invented in Belgium. One of the early American references to French fries was when Thomas Jefferson brought a recipe for fried potato sticks back to the colonies. He described them as potatoes that were fried in the French manner, which later became known as French fries.
The list of things that aren’t really what they seem is as long as Rapunzel’s hair. A firefly isn’t really a fly, it’s a beetle. A prairie dog isn’t really a dog, it’s a rodent. A lead pencil doesn’t contain lead at all, rather, it contains graphite. A koala bear is not considered a bear, it’s a marsupial.
I’ve always thought that chop suey was a native Chinese dish — not so. It was created in California by Chinese immigrants. I never gave much thought to a cucumber as being a vegetable. Well it isn’t, it’s a fruit. A banana tree isn’t a tree at all, it’s a herb. So many times things just aren’t what they seem.
That reminds me of a story that up until now I have long forgotten. There was this 62-year-old man with a wife who happened to be the same age. I believe her name was Sue or something like that. The shop-worn guy spent most of his working life painting, washing dishes, scrubbing floors, and doing laundry.
As fate would have it, this poor guy never got any respect and just couldn’t seem to get a break. One day a good fairy took mercy on him and granted him one wish to come true. After careful consideration the overworked, brow-beaten man blurted out that he would love to have a wife who was 30 years younger than he was. The good fairy waved her magic wand and “poof” he was instantly 92 years old.
Good grief, there are so many things that just aren’t what they seem these days.