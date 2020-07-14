It has to be one of the biggest questions in that stage of life of a young person’s “someday” that was never supposed to come. That being, if or when the time is right to retire?
That’s an answer that will vary with each person and be as different as the prints on their palms or the time on their hands. At what point will the money we seek to collect matter less in relationship to the fine grains of sand we have left to spend, as they fall away through the narrow neck of the hourglass of time.
Time itself is the most precious, yet most limited resource of a person’s life. What will define the moment when the time is right and the decision is made to cash it in, or trade it for the way of life that awaits on the other side of that famous door with the neon sign that flashes, “Freedom.”
I read it somewhere that Karen Peterson decided to barter her work week for the freedom of life the sand in her hourglass has yet to allow her. The fact that Karen has retired isn’t a front page story by any means, people retire every day, it’s just that I’ve found myself all tangled up in an old memory.
My buddy and I were out on U.S Highway 218 south in Waverly, riding by the thumb hoping to get to the Janesville Bowling Alley back in 1972. We were a couple of junior high kids traveling so light we didn’t even have a driver’s license between us. It wasn’t long before we found mercy and a car pulled to the side to give us a ride.
I recognized the driver as Karen Peterson. I was 14 years old and she was likely 17 or 18. It’s likely Karen has no recollection of the road trip to Janesville but it’s funny how a memory can stay with a person their entire life.
To this day 48 years later, I still remember the two songs that were playing on her radio en route to Janesville. One of them was “Peace Train” by Cat Stevens, and the other was “Daddy Don’t You Walk So Fast” by Wayne Newton.
Our lives were so young, so different, and so new back then and as I think about it now, a memory that seems like only yesterday in my mind is in reality a lifetime of work through the “goalposts” of a well deserved retirement. I can’t help but consider how Karen’s life will change from this point forward. It’s almost as if she’ll have a birthday everyday of her life. She’ll stand tall behind the wheel as the captain of her own ship from now on.
Gone are the days of leaving the warm comforts of home to venture out into the dark, cold, winter mornings while being threatened by a time clock. High heels, nail polish, dress suits, and jewelry, she’ll wear at her own choosing as she so desires. Never again will she catch herself brushing her hair in the rearview mirror while rushing to work. What about that briefcase full of unrealistic deadlines to meet...not going to do it anymore. She can sell it on a rummage sale.
A working life of strict structure with every day lived for the weekend, traded off for a weekend everyday, seven days a week. No more time clocks, buzzers, nor company rules and regulations. She can forget the brown bag lunch and the thermos full of green tea. Those long hours with overtime, fears of layoffs, cutbacks, or closings, don’t mean a thing anymore. Her only concern now is a bucket and a full list of things she’s long dreamed of doing.
I’ve never really thought about it before now but for every paycheck we collect at our jobs, we make an equal payment in dues. Not long ago when Karen collected her last paycheck she also paid her last of dues and marked that payment “paid in full.”
She’s got the title now and her time is her very own possession free and clear.