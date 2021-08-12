This story will be a new wrinkle for me because I’ve never written a piece about someone, I knew absolutely nothing about. I don’t know anything about her family, the color of her hair, the color of her eyes, her religion, where she lived her life, or even her race for that matter. I wouldn’t know her if she walked in the room, but I can say with certainty, that will never happen. Margret McGregor passed away in 1869.
Jerry Aleff and I have been on a longstanding mission in the local cemeteries for a while now. I’ve taken a particular interest in finding a gravestone with a birthdate anywhere in the 1700s chiseled on it. We’ve seen hundreds of stones with the birthdates in the 1800s and in fact, at Harlington, I found one marked 1803. Good Lord, we were only three years and a few cents away from seeing a 1700 birthdate. Being fully aware that close only counts with a hand grenade, we continued our search.
It’s hard to fathom all the people I personally knew while walking through the cemetery. From my own family members, to close friends, co-workers, and classmates, so many sorted memories beckoned my every emotion. Such a peaceful, easy feeling of life, and death, small and fragile. I see it plain, on this side of the grass, how temporary and insignificant this life really is. If we live to be a hundred, it’s only a mere grain of sand on an ocean’s beach. For obvious reasons an old saying comes calling in flickering neon, “life is so short.”
Eventually, we decided to cancel the mission at Harlington, even though we knew there had to be a 1700 date on a stone in there somewhere. We made the calculated decision to go visit the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock.
Every cemetery seems to be alive with its own character, and Riverside was no different.
We drove up to and studied the map directory of the cemetery and determined what area would be the oldest part. We found it with ease and began our search on foot. It didn’t take 15 minutes before I discovered the headstone of Margret McGregor, born in 1790 and died in 1869. I finally found that headstone that was dated in the 1700s.
As I stared in somewhat disbelief, I had the feeling of catching that one big fish in the lake that all of the fishermen have always tried to catch. I was the one that caught it… but I knew I had to set it free, back to its home.
Margarette lived to be 79 years old. I became caught up in wonder what her life must have been like back then. She was born just after George Washington, our first president, was elected. She passed away four years after the Civil War ended. She lived a life of basics of crop land dirt, coal oil lanterns, and horses. No electricity, phones, cars, planes, or technical conveniences in any way.
I sat on the closest bench next to Margret’s grave and decided to look up (in our world of technology) what was happening in America when Margret was born in 1790: George Washington delivered the first State of the Union address; the first U.S. Census Bureau was authorized; the first U.S. Copyright Law was introduced; the first U.S. patent was issued to Samuel Hopkins for his new way of making Potash. Since his first patent, there have been 5 million patents issued. Everything in her life was a land of “firsts” and I doubt she ever even realized it.
As I stared out across the field of stones, I became entwined in the reaching arms of reality. We have no way of knowing what our time will bring, nor how long is ours to borrow, but in a tiny shard of my time, I came across the gravestone of Margret McGregor, 1790-1869. Time didn’t make possible that I should have met Margret, but somehow, I have to believe, Margret has met me.
Writer’s note: I recently learned there are 38 people buried in Harlington that were born in the 1700s. Two had served in the War of 1812.