The night of Nov. 2. 1973 was the "eve of destruction" for this 15-year-old after being a passenger in a serious car accident.
I spent my 16th birthday in the hospital. During the next several months of recovery, I received a formal education as I majored in "life" itself. For that, I received a well-earned diploma.
At 16, I grew up in a "flash-plus," fast-forward fashion. By February 1974, I was beginning to realize positive turning points in my life. My broken bones were healing, I could open my mouth to eat, I got my driver's license, a car and I was going back to work at Bob's Standard. They seem like such simple things, but they were huge milestones for a young man with great concern and unending question.
With eyes clear and bright, I was seeing the beginning of the end of a long, drawn out nightmare.
In spite of the fact that things were looking up, I still had many complications yet to address. Somewhere in my senior year, I had to return to the hospital for arm surgery. The pin, or "nail" as the doctor called it, had to be removed. It was too long and I couldn't raise my arm above level. The pin got caught inside my shoulder when I tried to raise my arm.
I had it removed and the doctor let me have it as some sort of souvenir. It wasn't as painful coming out as it was going in. Additionally, I had a wire called the "skull fixation" wire that had to be removed as well. It was tied inside my mouth and wrapped around my skull somehow to keep my skull fixed secure to my jaw as it healed.
I'll never forget the first anniversary of the Nov. 2. accident. I did fine until the dark of night came down over me. Toward the midnight hour, I had all of this pent-up fear ruling my every emotion.
I believed something bad was going to happen to me that night all over again. Having a vivid imagination was to my detriment, I guess. Once again, all went well, along with the subsequent 47, Nov. 2 anniversaries.
I have physically managed very well after all of these years and probably much better than expected. About the only problems I experience is with occasional lower-back trouble. I've never had any restrictions of any kind. Rather than choosing painting as my occupation, I probably could have been a weatherman. I can predict the weather as good as Mark Schnackenberg with the aches and pains in my bones and joints. That's particularly true as I get older.
My dad always said that he couldn't tell if I was the unluckiest person in the world or the luckiest. Well, my answer would be, unlucky that it happened, and lucky that I was able to survive and live a normal life of getting married, having children and life in the general pursuit of happiness. Oh, and getting my license as well!
This true story that I could have written in hours has taken me 47 years to complete. I've had so many people (over the years) tell me about the accident on "lover's lane" and each with their own versions of what happened. Part of me has wanted to set the record straight and particularly as it relates to me.
Whenever I hear of school-age car accidents and tragedies, it leaves me empty and weak, knowing the hell those families will go through. Though getting that first car and that first sense of freedom is "top shelf" for a teen, most are totally unaware of the danger cars can be if misused. It's my hope that these chapters I've written will in some way be shared to educate those youngsters in advance of a serious accident. I know my grandson Bergen is reading the paper.
I can't conclude this story without thinking of Nancy, the one friend we lost the night of the accident. I'm painfully aware that yesterday's gone and I can't go back but faithfully true to form, yesterday comes to me. I spend each day remembering my life away, for there in my heart she has her own Ivory Mansion. Her radiant memory resides there, safe and warm. We miss you, Nancy.