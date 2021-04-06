Somewhere in the quiet hours before dawn, I tend to reflect, regroup and regain, but tonight, I’m falling short of the mark. I can’t seem to shake this “short straw” feeling.
For the last few months, I’ve written a manuscript of sorts, detailing a 1973 auto accident I was a passenger in. All nine chapters were written from my point of view and detailed my life after the accident. After careful reflection, it’s clear to me my conclusion needed a conclusion. I have so many questions yet unanswered, particularly from the police authorities on duty that night. For my story to be complete I will need a 10th chapter. I was well aware Officer Russ Slight was the assisting officer that night of Friday, Nov. 2, 1973, and I knew he would have the answers.
Russ and I were friends before the accident and have remained in contact all of these years since. I wasn’t sure where he was currently, but I knew he was on the other end of the phone number I had, so I gave him a call. My call was answered as he and his wife, Terry, were in their motor-home in Yuma Arizona. After catching up, I explained to Russ about the story I’d written about the accident and the fact that I felt it wasn’t complete without input from the police that were on duty that night. Like me, but in a different way, that accident has stayed with Russ after all of these years. I began asking Russ questions like, when did he become an officer in Waverly, how many officers were on duty that night, did Waverly have an ambulance, were the police the actual Paramedics and so on. I began writing as fast as Russ was answering my questions.
Russ began by answering, “I started with the WPD as a reserve officer in 1970. The WPD operated the ambulance service as well, therefore all full-time employees, including firemen were required to become American Red Cross and Advanced First Aid Certified. EMT certification consisted of 120 hours of training as well as working in the hospitals and Emergency rooms. I recall the first ambulance being a 1965 Chevy Suburban which was housed at Bluhm Electric and additionally, Waverly had a station wagon that doubled as an ambulance/squad car as well. Around 1972, Waverly purchased the ‘box-style’ ambulance and the older, ‘65 Suburban became the back-up ambulance,” Russ explained.
Russ continued to recite from his personal memory, the events of Nov. 2, 1973. “I began my shift that Friday night in typical fashion. I was visiting with Officer Ralph Youngblood when the call came in at 11:10 of a single vehicle collision on the NE side of Cedar Lane. Myself and Officer Youngblood answered the call. When we arrived at the scene, there was a severely damaged station wagon against the railroad embankment in the ditch. We determined there were several injured occupants and I made the call for any back-up officers that could possibly assist. Officer Youngblood and I were immediately assisted by additional Waverly Police officers, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Department, the Iowa state Patrol, the Waverly Fire Department, as well as Dales DX. In the course of the next 45 minutes, all passengers were extricated and transported to the Waverly Hospital in the order of their individual severity. At least one passenger was immediately transported to Allen Hospital. In my years of working as a police officer, that was my first fatality and the worst accident I have ever responded to,” Russ recalled.
I took my notes as best I could as Russ expressed his recollections, but tonight, I feel it’s necessary to open and share from my own personal mental diary, of which I’ve never done before. I need to share this 10th chapter to this story.
I’ve always known that we had two attending officers the night of the accident, Russ Slight and Ralph Youngblood, both on the clock and both with God on their side. Their every movement, their every decision was a life-saving event. When they made the call for help, their pleas were answered in “spades.” The various police and firemen all came together for one common cause, to rescue those badly injured teens.
I’ve never expressed it outside of my own harbored feelings, but at 15 years old, I learned first-hand the true meaning of heroism and heroes. They were there on “Lover’s Lane” that cold, dark, November evening in 1973. I am that living proof.