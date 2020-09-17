Over the years and across the way I so often go there in my mind, that Christmas of ‘72. Life was so simple back then and free from any type of meaningful responsibility.
My brother, Frank, and I were a year apart in age, so back in 1972, he was 13 years old and I was 14. We were a couple of curious surveyors finding humor in most everything that wasn’t meant to be funny.
We were both “river deep” into music and the songs of the ‘60s and ‘70s. I was more into the Neil Diamond love song ballads, and Frank was more of the folk song, Bob Dylan type songs. Together, we loved most all of the songs in between like Creedence Clearwater, The Hollies, Tommy James, The Guess Who and the likes.
In that year of ‘72 as one of his Christmas gifts, Frank got an AM-FM stereo, clock radio for Christmas. That worked out well for me as we shared the same bedroom, and I knew I’d get to listen to the same songs he was when we turned in for the night. I think it was common to share bedrooms back then as the families were usually larger and there were more kids than there were bedrooms. I didn’t mind it at all.
For nine months out of the year, it was a school night, and at 13 and 14 years old, there wasn’t much else to do, so Frank and I would usually go to bed about the same time. He had “squatter’s rights” on the radio, which was understandable, and it was out of my reach over on his headboard anyway. I wasn’t concerned because every night and all night, we listened to the same station we both loved. Though his stereo had FM, we listened to the AM frequency of KAAY, Little Rock, Arkansas. They called the program Beaker Street.
I’ll never forget the laid back DJ, Clyde Clifford who always had a captivating, noticeable pause between his sentences. He would play all of the hit songs of the time, one after another. Frank and I would dissect each song as to what the lyrics were, what they were about, who wrote it, and why it was written.
It was an easy task for me as it only took the mind of a dreamer and the heart of a wanderer. As I recall, Frank set the sleep timer on the radio for two hours which usually fulfilled our entertainment until we fell asleep.
A year later in ‘73, I was a passenger in an auto accident and my address changed to Allen Hospital. That was the end of our listening to Beaker Street and all the great songs of the time.
During my two-month stay at Allen, I would get cards and letters from friends and family. For a long time I was unable to speak but I had one good arm and hand I could write with so when I had visitors I would write in notebooks to communicate with them.
I was determined and made certain I kept and saved every card, every letter, and every paper I wrote on when I couldn’t speak. I knew I would want to go through them again someday when I was whole again. Eventually when I was released to recuperate at home my mom boxed up all the cards, writings, and pictures, and brought them home with me.
When I got home, I had to sleep in a bedroom next to my parents, so I lost out on the Beaker Street entertainment with Frank.
Eventually when I was back to normal, I went back to work at Bob’s Standard and against my will, back to school. It wasn’t long before the responsibilities of life took over and before I knew it a 15-year-old teenager is 62 years old and wondering how he got here.
My brother, Frank, passed away at 40 years old about 20 years ago. I’ve held close to so many memories of the 40 years we had together, and our Beaker Street nights are an easy place to go to in my mind.
I remember he gave me a card when I was in the hospital along with a school picture of himself in 1973. I knew his card and picture would be in my hospital box I was so set on saving.
Last week, after 47 years, I went to the box in my closet up on the top shelf. I spread my shirts apart on their hangers, reached up and grabbed the box, and set it on the bed. I had no idea that there on the bed was the box that Frank’s clock radio came in when he got it new for Christmas in 1972. After all these years gone by was the Beaker Street radio box in my possession.
Knowing of its contents I was somewhat apprehensive about opening the box. I slowly parted the cardboard flaps and there on the top of the pile as the first item I seen was the school picture of Frank he gave me when I was in the hospital when he was in 10th grade.
After all of these years of remembering our Beaker Street nights and the memories of Frank, there in my hands was his Christmas radio box and his school picture as the first thing I seen in the box. I’ll always believe that somehow, in some way, our lost loved ones are always close – as Angels gently leaning over our shoulders.