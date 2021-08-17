I’ve always loved trivia, as well as the music of the 1960s and ’70s that we now call oldies. Therefore, it goes without saying, to offer up a trivia question about music is of special interest to me.
The question was, “What musical group never appeared in public together, never went on the road together, never interviewed together, and yet as a group, had a huge number one song? The clue was 1969, which made the answer easy for me.
I knew the song “Sugar Sugar” was the No. 1 song of ‘69. It went on to knock Honky Tonk Woman, by the Rolling Stones, off the No. 1 pedestal.
I remember the song was released by the Archies, so I got the song and the band correct. Unfortunately, the prize I received was as fictitious as the band itself was.
The Archies was a cartoon band that performed on the Saturday morning cartoon, “The Archie Show.” The fictional band was created by Don Kirshner which was inspired by the success of Kirshner’s other creation, “The Monkees,” from ‘66 to ‘71. The Archies band characters in cartoon form consisted of Archie Andrews, Reggie Mantle, Forsythe (Jughead) Jones, Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper. Of particular interest to me was who actually played these characters in real life.
Archie was played mostly by Ron Dante who had a huge hit called Tracy in his band called the Cuff Links. Archie was also played by Andy Kim occasionally as well. Andy Kim had the hit songs “Baby I Love You,” “Rock Me Gently,” and even co-wrote the biggest song of ‘69, “Sugar Sugar,” with Jeff Barry. Toni Wine was a songwriter known for her hits like, “A Groovy Kind Of Love” for the Mindbenders and “Candida” for Tony Orlando. Toni Wine also sang on the Archies as both Betty and Veronica. Howard Morris was the voice of Jughead Jones.
Jeff Barry and Andy Kim teamed up to write “Sugar Sugar” with middle-schoolers in mind as it was designated for a Saturday morning cartoon show. In an effort to appeal to adults as well, they included the line, “I just can’t believe the loveliness of loving you,” for a little added weight and appeal.
I’m sure most anyone my age will remember the Archie songs on the back of various cereal boxes. Now that was a marketing strategy that just plain worked. I remember my mom buying the cereal just so we could cut out the cardboard 45 record on the back of the box. We cut the record out long before the cereal was ever eaten. The major cereal labels like Post, General Mills, Kellogg’s and Quaker all released music on the back of their cereal boxes for the youngsters, from 1956 through the ’70s. I don’t buy a lot of cereal these days but maybe we’ll begin seeing remakes of the Monkees and the Archies with Bluetooth or MP3 sticks to cut off of the back of the cereal boxes today. Now for that, I’d have to buy me a box of Wheaties.
Of special note: Don Kirshner offered the song, Sugar Sugar to the Monkees in ‘69. They turned it down and fired him. Kirshner gave the song to the Archies where they took it to No. 1. Kirshner later stated, “Cartoons can’t talk back.”