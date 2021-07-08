I went to my mom’s house in Coralville last week to see her new condo. When I arrived, she was on the floor sorting through a weathered trunk of old photographs, cards, letters and the like.
I referred to those old treasures as a trunk full of “yesterday’s wine.” I’ve always been interested in any and all things old. I reached in and pulled out what appeared to be an old, heavy, green scarf. I unraveled it, held it up to the light and noticed a hole through the center of it. I asked my mom what in the world it was, and why in the world was she keeping it.
“That was the scarf your grandfather wore in World War II. The hole in it was where he was shot in the neck,” she carefully explained.
I was shocked. I couldn’t believe I was holding Grandpa’s scarf he was wearing in WWII some 75 years ago. It took me back in my mind to 1970 on Grandpa’s porch on the lake in Faribault, Minnesota.
I was a curious 12-year-old and willing to ask any question to get answers. Grandpa and I were alone on the porch one morning, and I didn’t see the harm in asking him how he got that deep, round, scar on his neck, just below his jaw. He said he got it in the war.
His answer fell short, so I asked him how it happened. I knew Grandpa enlisted in the Army around 36 years old. Apparently, because of his age and children, he wouldn’t have had to serve, but he left his job and left for Germany to serve our country.
In the years of my youth, I never once heard Grandpa talk about his experience in World War II. He was well-aware I wanted the facts so in all our safety from the front porch, he took me to a battlefield in Germany, somewhere around 1944. He began to speak in soft reflection, as if carefully opening the timeworn pages of a long-closed book.
“We were marching up a gradual hill, the earth was mounded and freshly plowed in rows. The soil was rich, heavy, and as black as night,” he graphically recalled. “Our small unit was pinned down and we all knew we didn’t have a chance for survival.
“We had previously captured a German and marched him up the hill ahead of us. Maybe we thought that would help in some way having a German hostage, but we were only fooling ourselves. When we topped the crest, we could see we were terribly outnumbered and we knew we wouldn’t survive this battle.”
Grandpa explained as if reliving it all over again.
“We had nowhere to go but straight ahead. We tied our hostage to the front of the tank and marched blindly into the unforgiving arms death. Our small Unit was instantly wiped out from the gunfire that ensued,” he explained.
Though I knew the answer, I pressed for more by asking Grandpa if that’s how he got that scar on his neck. He said he got shot from behind and the bullet went through his neck and out his mouth, taking his teeth with it. He said everything went into ultra-slow motion. His gun left his hands in slow-motion waves through the air and it was like it took hours for his gun and body to hit the soft, black, soil.
I asked Grandpa how he ever got out of there alive? He said whenever someone was shot, it was customary to kick the body to make sure they were dead. He could recall the Germans kicking his body that day and they must have thought if he wasn’t dead, he would surely keep that promise. They left him lying in the dirt with the rest of his Unit.
Grandpa said he laid there on the field, in and out of conscientiousness, for two days until his American comrades reached him. They rushed him to the closest American authorized hospital.
I asked Grandpa if he had ever killed anyone in the war and his answer came in a quick, monotone, “Yes.”
I remember feeling a guilty sort of strange, as I looked out across the lake. There I was ready to enjoy a day of fishing, free from any type of harm or danger. The only trauma in my life was passing to the next grade in school. Sitting beside me was a man that spent a portion of his life in hell and to some degree, resides there every day of his life. How could it be that he never lets it show?
After sharing that 50 year-year-old memory with my mom, she told me that she had never heard that story as Grandpa never talked about the war to her.