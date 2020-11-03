Since I was young, I’ve always been somewhat embarrassed or maybe a little self-conscious about the various scars on my body.
In the high school years of young, smooth-skinned teenagers, to have scars on your skin never went unnoticed. It was such a sensitive time in your life, and to have flaws on your body could easily invite the feeling of hiding within your own self. As you get older, you begin to learn and accept that we’re not living in a perfect world and somewhere beyond the age of consent, most everyone has scars of some kind or another.
Some people are scarred sooner than others, I guess. Scars are nothing more than the price you pay as proof for living life. A scar is a time marker or tell-tale sign of a decision once made at some given time and, yet it’s also a testament to having survived the incident that gave you the scar in the first place. Every scar has it’s own life, and each with it’s own story to be told.
Most all of my scars are hidden under clothing or covered by my glasses, but I do have that one scar that’s hard to cover. I have a tracheotomy scar on my neck that’s impossible to conceal and I could see she was looking at it when I was talking to her. I wasn’t surprised when she asked me how I got that scar.
I quickly considered throwing a little “macho, machismo” at her so I told her it was a kissing “hickey” mark I got the night before. My “Cool McCool” line quickly went cold, so I opted to stick with the truth by explaining I was in an auto accident years ago. I told her that under my clothes was the body of Frankenstein.
I joked that each one of my scars was a rocky road travelled on the map of Bremer County and each of those roads I now consider a memory lane. I figured if my machismo, Cool McCool style didn’t impress her than maybe a little poetic flare would but mercy, she was a tough audience.
I went on to explain some of the other scars I’ve collected over the years. My arm, my eye, my pelvis, my jaw, all from the same accident that Officer Russ Slight took me to the hospital for in 1973. The scars on my leg were from a disagreement with a barbed wire fence with my cousins, Gary and Daryl and my brother, Frank.
The bad scar on my foot was from a rusty car door in a junk yard in 1972 with Bob Droste and Scott McKenzie. I picked the door up and slid it out of the way. The door was heavier than my strength and as I slid it, it cut deep across my foot. Scott held and squeezed my ankle to slow the bleeding while Bob drove me to the hospital. (Bob was a little older and always seemed to know what to do.)
The scar on my forehead came in 1972 from the Waverly 4-H building when I was running around in the front room and hit a very solid steel coat rack covered by a curtain. It stopped me in my tracks but required stitches on my forehead. John Peschang took me to the hospital on that one. That wasn’t so bad however, I got to ride in his beautiful '63 Chevy Impala. I was very careful not to get blood on his upholstery.
The scar on my arm was from loading the pop machine at Taylor’s North Star in '76 when a hot Pepsi bottle blew up and cut my arm pretty bad. That was an incident that I got to drive myself to the hospital to get those stitches.
I was on a roll with my one-sided conversation as the doctor was just finishing stitching my finger that I cut working on my car. I finished up my “scars” autobiography by telling her as “macho” and intelligent as I could pretend to be ... that the worst, the deepest, the ugliest scar I have is impossible to see. I told her about the scar of a badly broken and nearly defeated heart.
“Well that’s strange.” the doctor replied. “That was the scar I noticed first.”