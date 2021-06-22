Recently, a friend of mine, Jerry Aleff, made mention of one of his friends who was buried in Harlington Cemetery. I can only recall the last name of “Walters” that Jerry said he was never able to find his grave or stone marker. I had a little time, so the two of us took a tour of Harlington in search of his friend’s grave.
Harlington Cemetery is fairly large, so the chances of finding Walters’ grave was remote at best, but I found it interesting reading all of the grave stones anyway. I was particularly interested in the older section of the cemetery and not so much the death dates as I was the birth dates on the stones. So many births dated back to the early 1800s. I’m sure they are in there somewhere, but I have yet to find a stone with a late 1700s birthdate chiseled on it.
While touring the newer section of the cemetery, I was shocked at all the people I personally knew buried there. In the 50 years I’ve lived in Waverly, I’m amazed at the number of relationships I’ve established over time and even more notable, those friends and family that have passed away since then.
As I rounded the corner, I saw a headstone that brought me to an immediate stop. I was instantly taken back 45 years to the night my wife, Sue, and I got married in '76. The name on the stone was “Jackie Stallman” who, in my mind, has been frozen in time as a 20-year-old all of these years gone by.
Sue and I were two 18-year-old’s ready to begin our lives together, so in October of '76, we were married. On our wedding night, we had decided to stay for the first time in a home I had previously purchased two months prior. I remember borrowing the money for the furniture, enough to occupy the home that night and for the rest of our lives for that matter. When the wedding festivities were over that night, Sue and I went to our “new to us” home. We had just entered the home when coming in on our heels were Tammy Nannen Kazda and Jackie Stallman. Apparently in those days, it was customary for someone to steal away the bride or groom. In any event, Tammy and Jackie were there to steal me away. This process was met with some friendly resistance (not by me), but we sure had fun with it anyway.
Just under two years later, in 1978, in the spring of her life, Jackie lost her life in a car accident. I’ve thought about her and our wedding night many times over the years. It all came back to me as I slowly drove away from her headstone. I couldn’t help but ponder that Jackie was unable to “steal me away” on our wedding night but the truth is, in memory she’s able to steal me away for the rest of my life.
Writer’s note: Around 1862, Henry Harlington Couse established Harlington Cemetery. In 1880, Mr. Couse died and ownership was transferred to his son-in-law, S.H. Curtis. In 1921, the City of Waverly purchased Harlington from the S.H. Curtis estate. By April of 1931 there were 2,950 bodies buried in Harlington Cemetery. By 2003, Harlington had 7,330 burials in the Cemetery. Today, if I read this correctly, there are about 8,798 burials in Harlington Cemetery, close to the current City’s population in burials in and of itself.