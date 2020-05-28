Every once in a while I think of Dita, Pat, Mary, Bonnie, Rebecca, Melody and Char and imagine how it would feel to lose a spouse and be alone...
Slowly she turns back the sheets on her portion of the king-size bed, careful not to disturb the other half that will never be slept in again. Bedtime is just one more battle as she fears the memories she doesn’t care to remember or even worse, the one’s she doesn’t want to forget.
Her bedroom has become just another dark place at the end of a long, lonely day so she struggles to sleep the night away in a longing to give up the pain. The dark of night is punishing as she prepares for the beginning of another long goodbye and the reality of tossing and turning from a loss that echoes in waves through the pathways of her broken heart. Here comes another night of the tears she’ll cry while wishing their life together was still the same and nothing had changed.
She turns on the television and sets the sleep timer as a part of their evening ritual she grew accustomed to after all of their years together. Often, they would argue over turning on the television at bedtime but his memory will win again as she reaches out for anything to feel his presence in the room. For forty some years she peacefully fell asleep to the whispered words “I love you” and now she’s holding close to those last three words she ever heard him say.
It hasn’t been that long ago that he unexpectedly left this world and now it’s all she can do to make sense of it all. Her daily routine that was so usual, typical, and familiar, has now become so strange and different, as if her own existence is just beginning for the first time. The years they’d spent together, the memories, the dinners, the movies, and the vacations, have all given way to the loneliness of a singles life in a couples world.
After hours of reminiscing deep within herself the TV silently powered off into darkness leaving her alone in the middle of a memory in the middle of the night. Over and over she replays her vows “to love, honor, and cherish forever” even after facing the reality that forever is a vow that no promise can possibly survive.
The soft glow of the moonlight gently eases through the opened corner of the curtain as if seeking permission to dry the tears that tumble down across her cheeks. The sound of his comforting voice returns, whirling like a carousel through her tangled mind as she feels every word she can hear him say. Though her grief is never-ending it’s the price she’ll have to pay for having loved so true.
She twists down deep in the blankets, closes her eyes, and prays that God will have mercy on a love so beautiful. She prays that she’ll awake and it was all a bad dream and she’ll reach out and he’ll be there, close by her side. Another night, another morning, and once again, she prays.