It’s true enough. I haven’t been around the world, but I can say with certainty that I have been around the block.
This year of 2020 will be blood-red going into the history books and one big tear stain on the calendar. Unroll the scroll on all of the political unrest, the COVID-19 virus and all of the personal opinions related to both, and this year will no doubt end in shards of broken hopes and dreams for so many.
From what is considered to be real and honest truth, to the half-baked, half truths, and on to the well perceived fake news, all of which are stuffed into the caboose of a slow train bound for nowhere. For those waiting at the station for it’s arrival, the conductor is wearing his hat sideways and will only greet with disappointment.
As it relates to this coronavirus, there are those that believe it’s just a “run of the mill” typical flu, and those such as the scientists that insist it’s seriously damaging, if not a sometimes fatal pandemic disease. If it’s unbiased, unvarnished answers you’re searching for, then Facebook and Twitter will offer up opinions as wide as the Montana sky. They range anywhere from echoing the views of the scientists to a “mirage” diagnosis only created by Democrats to hinder the re-election of Donald Trump.
I suppose one’s personal opinion on COVID-19 may very well matter as to whether or not you’ve contracted the disease, or whether you’ve had a friend or family member die from it. There are those that believe if someone was unfortunate enough to die from COVID-19, then they must have had another medical condition to exacerbate the illness. To my way of thinking, if a person did in fact have another medical issue such as diabetes, COPD, or just plain being overweight, I’m betting those individuals still wanted to continue living their lives.
I’ve heard it said many times that we lose thousands of people to the flu every year, so this “ain’t no thing.” My only response is, “We already have.” The 180,000 lives lost in America so far this year due to COVID-19 are in addition to the 75,000 lives we lost to regular flu.
I’m not trying to interject my opinion in any way on COVID-19, as I’ve always believed that an opinion is only worth what you pay for it, and I’m sporting nothing but lint in my opinion pocket. These days, it seems everyone has an opinion as strong as the rock of Gibraltar, and I fear this will only end in anger and heartache.
I can’t remember it ever being this way, when our opinions became so strong and the “end all” in friendships. This whole political, medical mess leaves me as low as the sunken treasure we so often fail to recognize.
A person’s opinion is only just that – a point of view, a belief, or a judgment. An opinion is rarely based on fact or knowledge. One person might like a Chevy and the other might like a Ford. When it comes to politics or religion, there is no right or wrong; there’s only one’s personal belief.
As it relates to our political situation, I’ve never known an election to be so divided and polarized. It seems you’re either “hide’n from Biden,” or you’re wanting to “dump Trump.”
I’ve witnessed friends asking friends to step outside and “put up their dukes” because they voiced their opinion for one or the other in the wrong manner. How have we gotten so good at hurting one another? How did it become so easy? When and where was that fork in the road taken that leads to the erosion of long lasting friendships? I just can’t get used to the idea of continually testing the “shelf-life” of a heart by voicing our personal, sorted opinions so intensely.
Life is so difficult and painful for so many people right now. There are those who have lost jobs, lost loved ones, lost hope, and lost the will. So many of our elderly citizens are growing weary with their nights dark and lonely sheltering in fear of the COVID-19 virus. So many people finish the day with the feeling of drowning in their own homes without a lifeguard there to save them. Is there no one with a smile for them? Is there no one with a reaching hand, or a welcome look in their eyes anymore? Isn’t it time to become that friend, be that shoulder, or that beacon from the lighthouse of the dark, stormy harbor?
We all have our differences, that’s true. They’re as natural as the changing of the seasons. It’s not a lost battle to simply allow the space for someone else’s opinions or feelings. This earth is our only home, and we all have the same things in common. We’re all a gift to someone, we’re all related as God’s children, and we’re all capable of sharing the love in our hearts.
It may just be that understanding and compassion has become our one and only shot. After all is said and done, let love be the steady knock that eventually breaks that rock.