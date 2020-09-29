Recently I wrote a column about Maria Elena Holly, Buddy Holly's wife. I've always remembered that Maria Elena was expecting at the time of the plane crash in 1959 that killed her husband, Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper, as well as Ritchie Valens and I've always wondered what happened to their child. After investigation I found her pregnancy to be somewhat controversial of which I covered in that particular column.
That controversy had me thinking about J.P. Richardson's (The Big Boppers) wife, Adrianne (Teetsi) Richardson. She too was expecting at the time of the plane crash that killed her husband, so I set out to learn more about her pregnancy. I didn't find any type of controversy in her pregnancy and all went well, that is until 48 years later.
It's never been a secret, three months after the 1959 plane crash, 22-year-old Adrienne gave birth to a healthy son, Jay Richardson. Jay spent his young life dreaming of the famous father he'd never met.
Eventually Jay took up a musical career himself and became professionally known as The Big Bopper Jr. He toured around the world re-creating the Winter Dance Party Tour, the last show his father ever performed at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. John Mueller accompanied Jay as the Buddy Holly impersonator.
In January 2007, Jay requested his father's body be exhumed and an autopsy be performed to settle the rumors that a gun was fired and to blame for the plane crash. Jay questioned whether his dad was shot or that he may have survived the crash long enough to crawl 40 feet to get help. There was never an autopsy or a definitive reason as to what exactly killed his father.
Jay struggled with the fact that Buddy Holly's handgun was found at the crash site. On March 8, 2007, Jiles Perry Richardson, The Big Bopper, was exhumed from the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Beaumont, Texas.
The Bopper's first day above ground was a glorious one. After 48 years, he met earth's first life with a warm, bright, Texas spring day under a mackerel sky. After intense cleaning the casket was unsealed and opened as witnessed by Jay Richardson, Dr. Bill Bass, forensic anthropologist, and rock historian Bill Griggs. Amazingly, both the casket and it's contents were remarkably intact and preserved. After being buried for almost 50 years the body was slightly sunken and had mold dust on his cheeks. His trademark hairstyle was still coiffed and completely in place.
The body was removed from it's 48 year home and as per the wishes of his son Jay, the body was X-rayed completely. It was determined that most every bone had been broken and some of the same bones broken in several places. There was no gun shot wounds nor lead visible in any way. Further, it was determined that death to the Big Bopper would have been instant. He would not have been able to crawl away for help.
Jay Richardson, after 48 years of dreaming and wondering, got his answers and was able to dispel any rumors of the crash. Subsequently, after the examination of the body it was placed in a new casket donated by the Batesville Casket Company, the same company that originally supplied the first casket. Jiles Perry Richardson was re-buried in the same cemetery but moved to a more visible location with a life-size statue and historic marker.
A person could consider it somewhat controversial that after the final burial of his father, Jay decided to auction off his original casket on eBay. The idea of selling the casket on eBay was met with strong distaste among critics. It was believed that Jay was trying to make money off of his father's memory. Jay abandoned the idea and the casket is currently a featured exhibit at the Texas Musicians Museum in Irving, Texas.
Jay Richardson was 48 years old when he first said hello and goodbye to his father, The Big Bopper. Sadly, six years later on August 21, 2013, at 54 years old Jay Richardson, The Big Bopper Jr., died of a lengthy illness in Katy, Texas.