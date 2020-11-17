Most everyone that knows me knows that I have worked painting for the last twenty years with two ladies, Peggy and Teresa. I can’t speak for Teresa’s name, but I do know that Peggy was named after a famous Buddy Holly song called “Peggy Sue.” Yes, painter Peggy’s middle name is really Sue, as well. We know Dolly, the DJ for KCFI radio station in Cedar Falls, and she always plays the song “Peggy Sue” and dedicates it to painter Peggy knowing we’re listening.
As it relates to the song “Peggy Sue,” there is a lot more to the story about that song than painter Peggy Sue probably even realizes. If Peggy knew the whole story to the song, she would already know that to be named after that song she could have easily been named “Cindy Lou,” the original title to the song “Peggy Sue.”
Back in early 1957, Buddy Holly and his Crickets drummer, Jerrry Allison, began working on a song they called “Cindy Lou.” Holly’s sister had a daughter named Cindy Lou, so Buddy intended to name the song after his niece. As it turned out, 18-year-old, Jerry Allison got into trouble with his then-girlfriend Peggy Sue Gerron, and she left him. While depressed over losing his girlfriend, Allison asked Buddy Holly if they could change the name of their song from “Cindy Lou” to “Peggy Sue” in an effort to win back his girlfriend. Holly agreed to the name change, believing the song would never go any farther than Lubbock Texas anyway. In July of 1957, the revised name change and version of the song was released as “Peggy Sue.”
Not long after, Peggy Sue Gerron stated she first heard the song at a live performance at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium and that she was so embarrassed “she could have died.” Allison’s plan must have worked because Peggy Sue Gerron did in fact return back to Allison and, in July 1958, they were united in marriage.
The song “Peggy Sue” went to No. 3 on the Billboard top 100 chart in 1957. It ranked No. 194 on the Rolling Stone Magazine’s top 500 Greatest songs of all time.
Obviously, Buddy Holly was killed, along with The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens in a plane accident on Feb. 3, 1959 in Clear Lake, Iowa. It was discovered after the plane crash that Buddy Holly had written a song called “Peggy Sue Got Married,” which was posthumously released in 1959 as a 45 rpm single and was inspired by Jerry Allison’s and Peggy Sue Gerron’s marriage.
Jerry Allison and Peggy Sue Gerron Allison were divorced in 1964. She moved to California where she married Lynn Rackham in 1968. They had two children and worked in their plumbing business.
Jerry Allison assumed the role as the leader of Holly’s band, The Crickets. He’s played and recorded with various artists such as Johnny Rivers.
Sadly, Peggy Sue Gerron passed away Oct. 1, 2018 at the University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, at 78 years old.
As for painter Peggy Sue who could have been named “Cindy Lou” well, she’s going on 21 years of painting with me in the Waverly area. If I was to ever call her Cindy Lou, then everyone would ask Cindy Lou who? I’d have to respond that painter Peggy Sue is Cindy Lou who. But it would get so confusing because like on the cartoon the “Grinch Who Stole Christmas” there’s already a Cindy Lou Who. That’s alright, though, because in the painting business, there’s only one painter named after the Buddy Holly song and we call her Peggy Sue, too!