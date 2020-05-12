Aside from the Me TV shows of yesterday, when I land on the couch at the end of the day I tend to watch the non-fiction, true-to-life type shows. Shows like “City Confidential,” “FBI Files” and “Unsolved Mysteries.” Staying in tune with the three major unsolved mysteries we’ve had here in Waverly that’s where I’ll be “tuned” in to.
I’ve always been fascinated how they can solve a crime 30 to 40 years after the fact of some long gone crime of yesteryear. Maybe it was a piece of duct tape, a hair in a piece of carpet, a piece of clothing, or a cigarette butt. Most all of these crimes are solved through the process of DNA collection.
In an effort to learn when DNA was first invented I decided that a layman doesn’t want to go there, it’s far too complicated. The shortened, less scientific, condensed version, is that DNA was first discovered in 1869 but it wasn’t until 1953 when James Watson and Francis Crick determined the structure of DNA. They earned a Nobel Prize Award in 1962.
I turned the page and got more to the point of what I wanted to know, when was DNA used to solve crimes? That answer came easy enough without glitz, glamour, or even a drum roll. The answer was clear and simple, in 1985. It was first used in England by Alec Jeffries from evidence he collected in a crime scene investigation.
After watching these shows and the way they make it look so easy I’ve always thought about a classmate that was taken from her family and our graduating class of 1975.
Fourteen-year-old, Valerie Klossowsky lost her life in June of 1971. I’ve thought about Valerie so many times over the years and all the things she’s missed out on beyond her young life.
She was an ever-smiling, very pretty young lady. I always think of her while watching those unsolved mystery shows. The mystery of her death needs to be solved. As they say, someone out there somewhere knows something about that tragedy. There needs to be closure.
Most Waverly citizens know that there has been a total of three murders in the Waverly area. In addition to Valerie there was Julia Benning, who lost her life in November 1975, as well as Lisa Peak, who lost her life in September 1976. Once again, somebody knows something, somewhere.
The fact that Valerie was a classmate and a friend I knew her, however I didn’t really know Julia and Lisa.
I remember after they solved one of the cold case crimes on “Unsolved Mysteries,” the police asked if there was anything the family would like to say to the deceased. Maybe someday that same question will be asked as it relates to Valerie. Maybe somebody will be found or come forward. If so, I hope I’m still around to share my response:
“Valerie, we are so sorry you were taken from us so long ago. You were the kind of person to have as a friend. We’ve lost out on so much not having you here with us after all these years gone by. It’s finally over now Valerie, let go and rest in peace.”
Your class of 1975.