This is going on our fourth week of “homeschooling” due to the Coronavirus and it’s not getting any easier, for me anyway.
This has gotten so serious that we can’t even have our usual kitchen round-table discussions with Wendell and Jean anymore. In preparation for a lengthy phone call, I determined to charge my cell phone to the max and give Wendell a call the other day. I was curious as to how they are handling this knew “lock down” way of living everyone is experiencing.
Wendell took the call and said he just finished thumbing through the old ‘75 high school yearbook to pass the time. He said he was shocked at all the businesses listed in the back of the book that are no longer in existence today.
He said enough for me to know that we were heading straight for a story in the “Wasn’t It Yesterday” column. I asked Wendell to hold his thoughts as I needed to get officially seated in my kitchen round-table chair before we could continue our conversation about lost business’s any further.
Wendell had listed a few of the businesses while I was en route to the table such as Penny’s, Sears, Coast To Coast, and Montgomery Ward’s. This was all it took to get me interested so I threw out a few myself, like Jack and Jill, The Western Shop, Niewohner Hardware, and Maxfield’s. I heard a couple coming from Jean in the background, Pepe Tacos, Roy’s Place, and Oberhue’s and Super Chef. Next to Jack and Jill, Bonnie Moeller worked at Roger’s Disco Mart.
I remember Super Chef was a trailer type that sat in the parking lot of the Sir Lounge. Oh, yes and I do remember the Sir Lounge as most any 17-year-old would. In fact, I remember that business real well! The Super Chef was the place I started dating my wife Sue back in ‘74. Over on the other corner was the famous Rendezvous and once again that comes back to me like it would most any 17-year-old.
Wendell was going down swinging with a few more to add, Wylam’s Feed, Big Bear, and Freeman’s Photography. I had no problem remembering Freeman’s Studio. I waited to get married until I was 18 and Don and Shirley Freeman did our wedding photos back in ‘76. Wendell gave me a second on that motion as Freeman’s did their wedding photos that same year as well.
Probably the most important part of my teen life and so many others as well was Bob’s Standard. Coming in on the heels of Bob’s was Mac’s Standard, Jenison Radiator, Dorfman Auto Supply, as well as Dorfman Tire Co. The Waverly Tire Co. moved from mainstreet back in the ’70s out to its current location somewhere in the ’80s.
Wendell asked me what that trading post name was and I followed quickly with Raleigh’s Trading Post. A person can’t mention the Trading Post without including Roy’s Place. In the junior high days the Trading Post and Roy’s Place were pretty important for us youngsters for our junior high lunch time get away.
I ordered my first new car when I was 17 years old from Vriezelaar Chevrolet and still have it in the garage, but Vriezelaar is now Roling’s.
My wife Sue walked in and figured out the telephone game we were playing. She added the Hub, McCue’s Drive In, and McCue’s A&W, of where she used to work back then.
Wendell overheard those and added Fred’s Super Value where he used to work. Wendell made mention of the place all of us teenagers used to look forward to and that of course was the Peterson Theatre Drive In. Peterson’s also had the Walk-in Theatre for those that actually wanted to watch the movie.
Back in behind Carnation was Crystal And Ice. I remember the large rope hanging from a tree we would all swing out into the river in the early ’70s. If it was lumber you needed, Waverly had both Stumme Lumber as well as Carver’s Lumber co. Speaking of Carver’s, there was Carver’s Restaurant with Friar Tuck’s attached next door. Wendell added Harrison’s, Fish Magnavox, and The Leather Shop. When he said those it reminded me of Cowgers Bicycle shop. I’m pretty sure they sold those Red Wing Shoes there as well. Wendell mentioned that he used to get his hair cut at Bogan’s Barber Shop, once again, no longer in business.
Next to Bob’s Standard was the Travel-Tel Motels. On the other side of Bob’s was Kirkies Implement and across the street was Groth Furniture.
I recall taking my $20 a week and giving it to Shirley McKenzie to put in savings at Perpetual Savings and Loan next to the Theatre. Wendell came back with Burkhardt Welding where he went for some farm equipment welding from time to time.
As I mentally perused main street in search for a few more business’s I came up with The Long Branch Saloon, as well as Dingman’s Auto body. Somewhere in there before it was Long Branch was Ritchie Pontiac. One just can’t forget the Schield Museum or Schield Bantam for that matter.
We were starting to wear down by now but Wendell did come up with Schultz’s Family store and then after getting a bit emotional I yelled out OK Hardware and The Honey Tree. Wendell followed with The Villager. I started thinking about my leisure suit I bought in 1975 and that took me to The Carriage House, Michael’s Men’s Wear, and Wescott’s. Sue reminded me of the place we went every Sunday night for pizza, that being The Pizza Shack. Jean may have been helping Wendell on some of these names but he came up with SkyTec and Lutheran Mutual.
It seemed to me that I used to get my blue jeans from The Denim Patch back in ‘75.
At this point I think we had pretty much beat all the businesses to death. It’s hard to believe all the companies that were in business when we graduated in ‘75 and for the most part no longer exist. We intentionally left out the gas stations as I had done a “refresher” on the 20-some stations last year. There is a good chance that Wendell and I left some out or may have some wrong. This was compiled off of memory only but it was a neat way to spend a couple hours under Coronavirus lock down.
Do not attempt this at home without a fully charged phone battery.