Not everyone can say they were able to live their life to its fullest, but I’m certain Richard Schulz could have. He was just “that kind.”
When I heard of his passing on Dec. 20, I spent the day sorting through the many conversations and memories we had together. I thought about Rich until darkness painted over the sunlight and then I did what I so often do – I picked up my pen and tried to make sense of the loss that so many are feeling right now.
Many times over the years, Richard would come to my home and share his stories of drag racing and building cars, a passion we both shared alike. When it came to cars and Catting Main, Rich was one of us before we were one of us.
He spoke of the North Star gas station he started here in Waverly back in the ‘60s. I didn’t live in Waverly then, but as a teenager, I worked at that same station in the 70s, long after he sold it. I was always fascinated with how he could do anything he set his mind to. I remember him telling me about a motorcycle shop he bought in Charles City, but again, it was a bit before my time. The Metric Wrench, a business he started to repair foreign cars was a business I did remember. I’d been there several times as a teenager with my sorted questions that he always had an answer for.
Rich was an entrepreneur to the marrow, always building, buying or creating a business of some kind or another. He was a man that followed his own voice and always with the ball in his own court.
I can remember when he bought the Star Motel out east of town in the mid ’70s. I stayed in one of those rooms the night my sister and Mike Hunemiller were married in ’75. I’m not sure if you have to be of legal age to rent a room, but I was sure I wasn’t. I do remember being old enough to “sleep it off,” however. Those memories have stayed with me for a lifetime now.
After the Star Motel, Rich created the Risky Business Lounge right next door. Once again, I wasn’t opposed to stopping in the “Risky” once in a while either. In addition to his business ventures, it’s been probably 30 years ago, Rich bought a semi-truck and trailer and began hauling freight cross-country from Iowa to California. Occasionally, he’d bring an old car home with him on his distant travels. Eventually, he paired up with Midwest Coast Transport where he met Dodie Knudtson, the company dispatch. For the next 23 years, Dodie became the love of Richard’s life and for the rest of his life.
He’d tell me how he and Dodie would team up driving, Rich for eight hours and then Dodie for eight hours. If Dodie was unable to travel, often Gary Davis or other friends would ride along to take in the scenery and enjoy each other’s company along the way.
Not long ago Rich stopped over to my house to catch me up on his travels. I remember asking him when he was going to take it off of “cruise control” and slow it down a bit. I knew he was in his seventies and well past retirement age. I didn’t have the crystal ball, nor was I living in a room with a view, so I had no right to question his retirement but I was curious how he would respond. He told me that if he was to retire he’d never get a day off. He had me thinking about that one for a bit.
Richard’s livelihood was an everyday journey that took him through the “goalposts.” For him to quit and live blindly throughout each day just wasn’t for him. A person might think his dedication needed a vacation, but with Rich, his work wasn’t a ball and chain by any stretch. It was what he loved to do.
The moment Rich passed away, he brought heaven into the homes of those that knew and loved him, he was just “that kind.” He’ll be missed dearly, but I’ll think of him often, here in the room he made for me, this room with a view.