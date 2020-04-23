It was a rainy, Sunday afternoon and for the lack of anything better to do I set out on a mission and opened the large Hope chest my wife and I used to stow away our lifetime of keepsakes. While staring down into the chest of old cards, photographs, newspapers, and 40 some years of various memories, I reached down like a “claw machine” and pulled up whatever was attached to my hand. The prize attached to my “human claw” was an envelope dated 1998 and I knew at first glance it contained old pictures from 1973.
It was back in ‘98 when my wife made a routine oral surgeon appointment in Waterloo for a check on a wisdom tooth I believe. She arrived on time at Foster’s Oral Surgery Group and mentioned her name Sue Francis to the receptionist. The receptionist asked Sue if she knew a J.D. Francis. Sue responded that I was her husband. The receptionist mentioned that 25 years prior I was a passenger in a horrible car accident. Sue acknowledged that she remembered it well and that we started dating when I was released from the hospital.
The receptionist turned away to the large group of filing cabinets and Sue took her seat to wait her turn to be called to the doctor. While waiting Sue was called back to the counter as the receptionist had laid out a series of photographs for my wife to view. They were pictures of me at 16 years old on the operating table at Allen Hospital. My wife almost passed out as she had never seen photos of me during that time and as a matter of fact, I had never seen any pictures of myself either.
I had my 16th birthday at Allen Hospital in 1973. For the family and friends that came to visit me, my parents would not allow cameras or photographs to be taken of me. I never really knew what I looked like after the accident. After Sue came home and told me about the pictures she had seen I began to wonder if I wanted to see them. I guess I was kind of surprised that they were even shown in the first place.
I spent the next 6 months oscillating back and forth if I wanted to see or even have those pictures. I knew the time would soon come when they would be destroyed being fully aware that in ‘98 they were already 25 years old. I decided to make the call. I called Foster’s Surgery Group and tracked down the receptionist that waited on Sue. I told her my name and asked her if she remembered me. She said she did. I asked her how long she’d been working for Foster’s and she said since 1968. Good Lord, she’d been working there 30 years and still remembered me 25 years later. I mentioned the photos she showed Sue. She said yes and that there were 6 total. I asked if I could have them. She answered by saying it was up to the Doctor but she would check with him and get back to me.
I received a call from her that afternoon. Of the six pictures he would allow to release three of them to me. They were the three “after” photos of when my jaw and teeth and nose were mostly back together. He kept the three “before” pictures.
When I hung up the phone, I knew that in three days and after 25 years had gone by in ‘98 I would be checking my mailbox to an unvarnished reality of pictures of myself in less that good condition. On the 3rd day as was expected was the envelope from Foster’s Surgery Group in the mailbox. I knew what to expect in the envelope but I didn’t know what to expect, if that makes sense. I grabbed the envelope and began a long walk to the house feeling as if I were walking to the gallows. At the kitchen table with trembling hands I slowly tore open the envelope and ever so slowly removed the photos...careful not to see too much too fast. As I spread them out on the table I seen a stranger’s body with all the exact same scars I had.
After a total of 46 years since those photos were taken and on that rainy Sunday afternoon I sealed them back in the envelope and pushed it way down deep into the Hope Chest for another some other someday. I closed the Hope Chest lid and began contemplating in silence that that someday would eventually come along all too soon enough.